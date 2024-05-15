Introducing Coventry's New ScrubaDub: Rhode Island's Premier State-of-the-Art Car Wash

COVENTRY, R.I., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrubaDub , New England's leading car wash company since 1966, is excited to announce the grand opening of their Coventry, RI location at 2305 New London Turnpike (next to Wendy's). The newest facility features a cutting-edge, eco-friendly exterior car wash tunnel with innovative design and convenient flat conveyor belt for easy vehicle loading. "As part of our commitment to customer satisfaction, every visitor enjoys ScrubaDub's renowned complimentary offerings including pretzels, stickers for kids, dog treats, and access to our Satisfaction Center for those final finishing touches. All ScrubaDub services are backed by our 100% Satisfaction Guarantee," said Mathew Paisner, Director of Business Development.

Coventry's New ScrubaDub: Rhode Island's Premier State-of-the-Art Car Wash

Customers who join ScrubaDub's Unlimited car wash membership can wash anytime they like across 20+ New England ScrubaDub locations and receive access to free self-service vacuums, mat cleaning, gas discounts, and more! For a limited time, new Coventry customers can join ScrubaDub Unlimited for only $5 for the first month!

ScrubaDub Coventry will celebrate its grand opening with giveaways and events including a Ribbon Cutting on May 17th hosted by the Central RI Chamber of Commerce. As well as a Customer Appreciation event on Saturday, July 13th 12pm-2pm with the WPRO-FM Radio Street Team, morning show host Bekah Berger, and free drinks from Del's All Natural Lemonade.

"As a third-generation family business, we look forward to providing the Coventry, Rhode Island community with the highest quality car wash experience," said Danny Paisner, President.

About ScrubaDub Auto Wash

Family-owned and operated since 1966, ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers is New England's leading car wash company, ranking among the top auto wash chains in the USA. ScrubaDub offers all formats of car washing as well as detail centers, gasoline stations, and convenience stores. For more information, visit https://www.scrubadub.com/.

