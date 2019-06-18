Introducing Current, a New Service that Pays Music Lovers for Streaming Their Favorite Tunes

Available to both iOS and Android users, Current offers users a number of ways to earn rewards. In addition to listening to their favorite music, users can earn points by viewing qualified videos, performing microtasks, completing short surveys, and voluntarily sharing basic personal information.

"Current gives people an exciting new option by unlocking rewards for things they already do every day," said Dan Novaes, Current's co-founder and CEO. "Consumers are quickly realizing that their attention and participation in online activities has inherent value. Current offers them an easy way to profit from that participation. This is real value that adds up significantly for the user, by the day, week, month, and year."

Current users redeem the points they earn for gift cards from a wide range of stores, shopping sites, and entertainment providers through partnerships that include Amazon, Best Buy, Uber, Google Play, iTunes, Target, Walmart, Starbucks, and many others. Users can also redeem points for electronic goods such as headphones, smart watches, speakers, and other accessories.

Consumer data, in an era of frequent and costly breaches, requires the highest possible degree of protection. Current is committed to protecting the data it acquires and intends to implement its own decentralized solution in order to preserve the integrity of its user's property.

A number of future enhancements to the Current ecosystem are planned over the next 6-18 months; additions may include offers linked to credit cards that allow users to double or even triple dip on cash back programs when shopping both in store and online, the ability to exchange points for cryptocurrencies such as Current's $CRNC , and more. To download the Current apps and take part in the experience, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play .

Current is an innovative rewards platform that enables a user to get compensated while streaming media. As an integral part of its value proposition to users, Current has created an in-app point system that rewards users for their data, time, and attention shared during the media streaming experience. Current has aligned the interests of all stakeholders in the media consumption cycle to create network effects that drive adoption. With the creation of a new medium of exchange, consumers receive more choice in how they pay for or consume media, to learn more, visit www.current.us .

