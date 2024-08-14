INTRODUCING DEFEND: TACTACAM'S LATEST CELLULAR CAMERA FOR PROPERTY SURVEILLANCE

The New Cellular Camera Delivers Superior Surveillance for Large Properties, Homesteads, and Agricultural Lands

DECORAH, Iowa, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactacam , the leader in innovative outdoor and hunting surveillance technology, announces the launch of Defend, a new cellular camera designed to provide unparalleled security and monitoring without the need for Wi-Fi. Building off of the success of its existing product line, including the highly acclaimed REVEAL 3.0 hunting camera, Tactacam is expanding its offerings to provide more advanced surveillance solutions for owners of large properties, homesteads, off-grid cabins, agricultural lands, construction sites and more.

Defend by Tactacam

Engineered to meet the unique needs of property and equipment owners, Defend offers a list of features that ensure comprehensive surveillance and peace of mind. Through an affordable subscription plan starting at just $5 per month, Defend delivers high-quality imagery and real-time updates directly to one's mobile device.

Key product features include:

Advanced Cellular Connectivity: No need for Wi-Fi! Stay connected with real-time updates and phone alerts through a reliable cellular network.

No need for Wi-Fi! Stay connected with real-time updates and phone alerts through a reliable cellular network. High-Resolution Imaging: Capture detailed property visuals and any potential threats.

Capture detailed property visuals and any potential threats. Rugged and Durable Design: Waterproof and resilient, Defend is built to withstand the harshest outdoor conditions.

Waterproof and resilient, Defend is built to withstand the harshest outdoor conditions. Enhanced Night Vision: State-of-the-art night vision capabilities provide imagery even in complete darkness for 24-hour all-season monitoring.

State-of-the-art night vision capabilities provide imagery even in complete darkness for 24-hour all-season monitoring. Long Battery Life: An extended battery life reduces the need for frequent visits to change batteries, benefiting those with properties that are not close in proximity. For the greatest reliability and fewest trips, consider the optional Defend Cam Solar Panel .

An extended battery life reduces the need for frequent visits to change batteries, benefiting those with properties that are not close in proximity. For the greatest reliability and fewest trips, consider the optional . Easy Installation and Setup: User-friendly setup process, no matter the conditions.

"We recognize the unique challenges our customers face in securing assets in remote areas or places without Wi-Fi access," said Kelly Hover, Chief Experience and Marketing Officer. "With Defend, they can have peace of mind knowing that their property is protected with the most advanced cellular camera technology available."

Defend retails for $149.99 with subscription plans starting at $5 per month. The new offering is now available on www.tactacam.com/defend-security-cam and at Bass Pro Shops . Defend will be available at additional retailers this Fall.

About Tactacam:

Since 2013, Tactacam, a U.S.-based technology pioneer, has enriched outdoor pursuits by redefining the landscape of cellular camera technology. Tactacam integrates cutting-edge research, app development, and proprietary digital technology to offer future-proof solutions that are useful, affordable, and innovative. The continued innovation of flagship models like Defend, the REVEAL X 3.0 and Pro 3.0 showcase Tactacam's commitment to user-friendly applications. Tactacam prioritizes customer support above all and empowers its customers to excel in their outdoor passions. You can learn more at https://www.tactacam.com/ or follow on social @defendbytactacam.

Media Contact

Paola Escalante

[email protected]



SOURCE Tactacam