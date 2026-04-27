Introducing DROS.ai: Reinventing debt recovery through Intelligent Engagement

DROS (Debt Resolution Operating System) was built for collection agencies, debt buyers, and recovery teams that need a unified way to manage debtor engagement, account context, and operational workflows across fragmented systems. Instead of forcing teams to switch between multiple tools, the platform brings accounts, campaigns, payment tracking, workspaces, analytics, and workflow automation into one environment where admins, managers, and agents can work with the same live context.

At its core, DROS functions as an engagement OS for collections, combining AI voice agents, SMS, email, self-serve, and chat to reach debtors through the right channel at the right time. Every interaction updates account-level data in real time, helping teams track outcomes, prioritize the next action, and keep both human agents and AI aligned around the same recovery workflow.

Redefining modern debt recovery

Besides technicalities, DROS has garnered the attention of industry players like Greystone & Associates. Darryl Brown praised the handy drag-and-drop solution of the software, letting people upload accounts in as little as 5 to 10 minutes. He further appreciated DROS's amiable dashboard, which shows real-time numbers of performance for each portfolio and workspace, which proved to be very vital to the company. Greystone is using DROS's context-aware AI voice agents within its collection workflows to support debtor engagement at scale.



Anshul Shrivastava, CEO of Vodex.ai, lauded the launch of DROS.ai, "We are launching DROS at a time when collection teams are under increasing pressure to improve engagement, manage fragmented workflows, and drive better recovery outcomes. With DROS, the goal is to give them a unified system where outreach, account context, and recovery operations can work together more effectively."

For additional information about DROS, please visit the website.

FAQs

What is DROS.ai?

An AI-powered engagement OS for collection teams that brings debtor outreach, account workflows, and recovery operations into one platform.

What makes DROS.ai different from traditional collection tools?

It combines engagement, account context, workflow automation, and AI capabilities in one system instead of relying on disconnected tools.

Who is DROS.ai designed for?

Collection agencies, debt buyers, and in-house recovery teams across financial and credit operations.

What problem does DROS.ai solve?

It addresses fragmented systems, low contact rates, inefficient follow-ups, and limited visibility across recovery workflows.

About DROS.ai

DROS.ai is an AI-native operating layer built for modern collections, helping teams manage engagement, context, prioritization, and execution without adding more fragmentation. It makes sure that debt buyers, lenders, and in-house receivables teams connect voice, SMS, email, workflows, and account decisions into one operating layer.

About Vodex.ai

Vodex.ai is a conversational AI platform for automating voice interactions and operational workflows through natural, human-like conversations. It supports a range of business use cases across customer engagement, collections, support, and qualification, helping teams improve efficiency at scale.

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SOURCE DROS.ai