Introducing echo - An Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Process Automation Platform

Access Healthcare's proprietary robotic process automation (RPA) platform, echo , is a purpose-built suite of automation solutions that can automate processes across the revenue cycle continuum. By leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, echo , offers multiple use cases for automating eligibility verification, data entry, medical coding, payment posting, accounts receivable management, denial management, and appeals.

Says Vardhman Jain, Vice Chairman of Access Healthcare, "As much as 17% of US healthcare costs are on administrative processes. The time is right for us to launch echo, which we have tested in a scaled-up operation environment like ours and with some of our enterprise customers. echo shifts the focus to actions that impact business outcomes, while the unrelenting, focused, and smart bots continue to work for you."

echo utilizes future-proof microservices-based architecture, which infuses improved ability to utilize new automation frameworks as they evolve. Further, the modular architecture allows rapid configuration capability to customize bots for new use cases and manage process change. These features prevent bot obsolescence and improve the effectiveness of automation solution deployments.

Shaji Ravi, President and Managing Director of Access Healthcare states, "Times are changing in the US healthcare industry. With more integrated data flows and API-based information exchanges, our growing library of healthcare workflows focused automation tools, and services will enable us to grow our partner ecosystem."

The components of the echo suite are:

echobot is the mother engine on which echo's use cases are built. With a library of pre-configured process activities and design studio, echobot system integrators can build automation use cases quickly.

is the mother engine on which echo's use cases are built. With a library of pre-configured process activities and design studio, system integrators can build automation use cases quickly. echopay is an automated tool for payment posting , delivering high accuracy (over 99%) and improving productivity by 220%.

is an automated tool for payment posting delivering high accuracy (over 99%) and improving productivity by 220%. echorev is an AI/ML-based call volume segregation engine providing decision support capabilities to call center agents.

is an AI/ML-based call volume segregation engine providing decision support capabilities to call center agents. echosmrt is a predictive analytics tool for the creation of customizable dashboards on top of the underlying hospital and physician revenue cycle systems.

is a predictive analytics tool for the creation of customizable dashboards on top of the underlying hospital and physician revenue cycle systems. echolock is a productivity improvement and security solution that monitors resources in a non-intrusive manner and provides insights to improve time spent on productive activities and tasks.

is a productivity improvement and security solution that monitors resources in a non-intrusive manner and provides insights to improve time spent on productive activities and tasks. echoc3 is an integrated platform for productivity monitoring, assimilating call center switch data, revenue cycle systems data, and internal workflow information to create customizable dashboards.

Arvind Perumbala, VP of Business Development, says "echo is now available to system integrators and automation services providers. If you have a client that needs process automation, whether, in the healthcare revenue cycle or other industries, we believe that we can solve the problems at a fraction of the cost of most of the commercially available automation solutions."

