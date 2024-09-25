Introducing EF Adventures: Travel that Moves You

New adventure tour operator launches with more than 20 biking, hiking, walking and multi-adventure tours across Europe , Asia , Central and South America and the Pacific Islands

, , Central and and the Pacific Islands New sentiment survey of more than 1,000 international travelers from North America demonstrates high demand for high quality adventure tourism that is also culturally immersive

demonstrates high demand for high quality adventure tourism that is also culturally immersive Tours supporting a range of skill and fitness levels across include biking and e-biking trips in Spain and Italy ; hiking and walking trips in the Alps and Bhutan ; and multi-adventure tours that include kayaking in Costa Rica and Bali

and ; hiking and walking trips in the Alps and ; and multi-adventure tours that include kayaking in and Inclusive pricing also covers boutique lodging, amazing excursions, high quality equipment and support, delicious local cuisine and professional tour directors who will ensure travelers learn about the people, places and cultures they visit (optional roundtrip flight package pricing also offered)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EF World Journeys, operator of the leading immersive and guided tour brands EF Go Ahead Tours and EF Ultimate Break, is proud to launch a new tour operator that will change the way world explorers are moved when traveling.

Introducing EF Adventures.

EF Adventures is a new travel brand that promises to blend activity, wellness and cultural immersion on guided tours. Post this

The launch of EF Adventures was inspired by the culture of staying active and prioritizing wellness at the company overall. EF World Journeys is part of EF Education First, which is the leading educational learning company that also owns a men's and women's pro cycling team. Combining a company culture that values wellness with market trends in the travel sector, EF Adventures launches with a passion for active travel and will meet a still unfilled market need for adventure travel that also focuses on cultural immersion. At launch, EF Adventures will offer more than 20 tours with departures starting in October 2024 to more than 16 countries across the world, with numerous additional hiking, biking and multi-adventure tours in development.

"Travelers are getting more active than ever before, telling us directly they want more adventure in their vacation where they can also learn about the people, history, culture and cuisine of the destinations they're visiting. One of the many reasons we're launching EF Adventures is to better serve this growing marketplace demand," said Heidi Durflinger, President of EF World Journeys Inc., which oversees EF Adventures. "We can better serve these adventure seekers who want a combination of movement and cultural immersion. We will deliver a more active travel experience and offer a deeper understanding of global cultures we visit on tour. Our decades in business as an experiential, guided tour operator will benefit diverse age groups of adult travelers with varied fitness levels booking with EF Adventures, and we look forward to creating new ways to help them experience and learn about the world we live in."

EF Adventures is for travelers 14 years old and older. Tours will be scored 1-5 based on easy to challenging in terms of fitness levels. Tour experiences are offered for a wide range of age groups and fitness levels, inclusive of options like e-bikes, walking tours and flexible schedules that enable travelers to seek out adventure at their own pace. Need a day off to relax or immerse yourself more in the local culture of a destination? EF Adventures will accommodate a traveler's need to take a break from the day's more physical activities.

In addition to witnessing mind-expanding, Instagram-worthy scenery from mountainsides to rainforests to ocean vistas, EF's highly experienced Tour Directors – included in the price of every trip – will introduce travelers to local food and drink and provide insights into the culture and history of destinations on the itinerary of every tour. As Tour Directors work to build a cohesive sense of community on tour to make all feel welcome, they also streamline travel logistics like luggage transfers, equipment care, and tour participant safety.

Finally, EF Adventures provides elevated lodging experiences for these tours, introducing travelers to hotel properties where hospitality, relaxation and recovery is top priority. Hotel selection criteria includes preferencing properties with a clean and fresh style, characterized by a touch of elegance, featuring outdoor spaces, and boasting a distinct, boutique-style ambiance. Lodging will range from property styles that include modern hotels to agriturismos (an independently owned farm with lodging) to family-run boutique properties and mountain chalets. Many of these special hotels will offer recovery services, inclusive of spa treatments and amenities like pools, hot tubs and saunas (where available). EF's staff have tested and handpicked every lodging property supporting traveler stays during these unique tours.

Tour selection and design also prioritizes sustainability, factoring in overtourism concerns, as more intimate groups of travelers are brought to off-the-beaten-path locales with a focus on engaging local businesses.

"More than half of the international travelers we surveyed have recently booked an adventure-oriented trip, yet nearly a third of travelers felt these tours lacked cultural immersion within the destinations visited. Similarly, travelers are expressing disappointment about lodging and food quality. We aim to change that. No matter if it is by a bike ride in Spain, on a hike in the Alps, or by way of a kayak in Costa Rica, we believe EF Adventures can and will deliver a better adventure tour experience for these travelers craving a better understand this world," added Durflinger.

EF Adventures Introduces First Set of Tour Destinations

Click on the following tour links to view detailed itineraries:

Multi-Adventure (Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Yoga)

Hiking & Walking

Biking

Cost, Flexible Payment Plans and Value

Prices are as low as $4199 per person (for an incredible 9 day multi-adventure tour in Portugal), with the ability to secure tour spots with low down payments of $150 and interest free monthly payments plans with the enrollment in AutoPay. Inclusive pricing also includes incredible boutique hotels and lodging, amazing active experiences, high quality equipment and support, delicious local cuisine and professional, dedicated Tour Directors who will ensure travelers make memories and learn about the people, places and cultures they experience. EF Adventures can also manage round trip flight packages for travelers.

"We know travel is an investment in personal growth. EF Adventures is intent on making adventure travel a more meaningful, valuable and obtainable tour option for customers who wants to see the world, while being more active, and learning something along the way," said Durflinger.

The Survey Says: A Better Adventure Tour is in Demand

EF Adventures worked with Qualtrics Research in July 2024 to query over 1000 North American travelers who have traveled internationally within the last three years, the vast majority (84%) who plan to travel internationally again in the next 24 months.

Are travelers getting more active when traveling abroad?

75% of travelers said they want to be more active while on vacation.

79% of travelers said they liked the idea of an active vacation where they are also learning about the destination (people, history, culture and cuisine) they're visiting.

80% of travelers said the idea of adventure travel was exciting to them.

More than half of international travelers surveyed (55%) said they had previously booked adventure travel activities with a tour operator or a do-it-yourself online travel company, with 85% of those travelers saying they would consider booking another more active/adventure tour in the future (with the same or a different travel provider).

What's holding travelers back from booking adventure travel with a tour operator? Any hesitation?

When asked what was missing from their adventure travel experience, 30% of international travelers surveyed said that their immersion into the local culture could have been better. Over one-third of travelers surveyed (34%) said the overall quality of the tour was lacking, inclusive of lodging, food, transportation and equipment. And finally, 28% wanted more free time on tour to explore on their own.

Takeaway: Adventure + cultural immersion is key!

Pushing past our physical limits, overall well-being and overcoming personal fears is a part of the adventure travel experience, but these elements are only part of the equation – and not even the most important aspect of these trips for travelers surveyed. The number one reason adventure travelers want to book a trip is to "immerse myself in new cultures."

78% of travelers strongly agreed that they would like to engage more directly with the people, places and cultures they encounter when traveling abroad. While on an adventure tour, 84% of travelers also expect to see the iconic and historical landmarks.

Traveler affinity matters.

Nearly half of international travelers surveyed (48%), said they prefer to engage in adventure travel activities with a group they most identify with or feel most connected to, e.g., solo travelers, gender-specific groups, LGBTQIA+, immediate family, existing friend or friends. The stats:

44% identify as women

24% identify as men

14% identify as members of the LGBTQIA+ community

21% of travelers want to travel with families

20% of travelers identify as singles

17% of Travelers identify as couples

7% of travelers identify as divorced

6% of travelers identify as widowed

About EF Adventures

EF Adventures is a new culturally immersive, guided adventure tour operator with more than 20 tours in 16 countries across the world. Launching in September 2024 as part of the EF World Journeys family of experiential travel brands, the company brings more than 30 years of operational experience running tours for adults of all ages. EF Adventures will offer varied forms of active travel focused on well-being and cultural immersion accessible to varied levels of fitness and age groups, including of biking and e-biking tours, hiking and walking tours, and tours with a blend of adventure activities, inclusive of yoga, watersports like kayaking, and multitude of other experiences in development.

SOURCE EF Adventures