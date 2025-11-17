Introducing Embedded BigID: Build Smarter, Safer, Data-Aware AI Applications

New developer-first offering enables organizations to embed BigID directly into their applications, endpoints, data pipelines and AI agentic frameworks.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leader in data security, compliance, and AI governance, today announced Embedded BigID: a developer-first offering that enables organizations to embed BigID's industry leading data discovery, classification, and protection capabilities directly into their own applications, endpoints, data pipelines, and AI frameworks.

Built for a world where every company is now a software company, Embedded BigID allows developers to shift left and make data-aware design a native part of their stack - helping teams build products that are data-intelligent, data-secure, and AI-ready from day one.

Key Highlights

AI Native Integration: Embed BigID directly into applications, endpoints, or data pipelines.

Embed BigID directly into applications, endpoints, or data pipelines. AI-Ready: SDK support for agentic frameworks like LangChain, enabling AI agents to reason about data securely.

SDK support for agentic frameworks like LangChain, enabling AI agents to reason about data securely. Fast & Scalable: Optimized for performance and unlimited scale across enterprise workloads.

Optimized for performance and unlimited scale across enterprise workloads. Connected Platform: Seamlessly integrates with BigID's data security, compliance, and governance portfolio - from DSPM to DAM to DAG.

"Software is eating the world, and every company has to become a software company to stay competitive," said Nimrod Vax, Co-Founder and CPO at BigID. "In the AI era, that means their applications must be data-aware, data-optimized, and data-secure. Embedded BigID gives organizations a new way to build AI and non-AI applications that rely on data safely and securely."

Why It Matters

As organizations race to operationalize AI and data-driven innovation, security and compliance must move closer to where data lives: inside the code, the model, and the application itself. Embedded BigID bridges the gap between data security and software development, empowering teams to build responsibly, ship faster, and protect data by design.

See Embedded BigID in Action

Request a live demo or contact the team to learn how to build data-aware, AI-secure applications with BigID: bigid.com/demo

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for five consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for five consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); Leader in Privacy Management in the Forrester Wave; and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

