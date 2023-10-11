INTRODUCING ENTRIVA: A NEW VISA AND TRAVEL DOCUMENT EXPERIENCE TO MAKE GLOBAL TRAVEL SIMPLE AND STRESS-FREE

Backed by CIBT's 30+ years of travel expertise, Entriva is designed to streamline global travel planning.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBT, the leading global provider of corporate travel visa and immigration services, today announces a new brand, Entriva, a unique digital travel solution to enable a simple and stress-free travel visa and passport experience for the everyday traveler. Entriva provides travel services to over 190 destinations.

Entriva comes at a time when global travel is on the rise, up more than 200% versus 2022, and travelers are experiencing complex travel planning challenges, including new and mandatory documentation, such as entry cards and visas. Countries are swiftly introducing new entry requirements, which can be difficult for travelers, often leading to frustration or cancellation of travel plans.

Entriva is backed by CIBT's 30+ year history in providing travel and immigration services for 75% of Fortune 500 companies, business travelers, global travel management companies and high-touch clientele. "Entriva is not just a technology. Entriva is a movement to bring simplicity and peace of mind to an entire market of travelers who are struggling to find a solution for travel preparation," said Marc Kaplan, CEO, CIBT.

The introduction of Entriva simplifies the travel planning and visa application process, allowing travelers to 'breathe easy, journey better', removing the stress from navigating complex global travel requirements. "Proprietary research showed us that travelers generally experience high stress levels when planning and preparing for international trips," said Raksa Nazryk, Chief Product Officer, CIBT and President, Entriva. "Travelers describe the ideal travel document experience as one that calms anxiety and builds on the excitement of the trip. Drawing on the expertise of CIBT, designing Entriva for the consumer audience was a natural evolution for the company."

Advanced technology, global presence, proprietary knowledge and real-time access to country requirements are at the core of Entriva's power to deliver seamless, secure, and cost-effective travel preparation services. A simply designed digital experience minimizes application time and the number of required forms. And a personalized Entriva account provides convenient access to travel planning and status updates. Entriva travel experts are available throughout the application process, and all applications are validated by a combination of live experts and proprietary technology before submission.

To get started today or for more information, please visit Entriva.com or email [email protected]. 

