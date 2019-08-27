Introducing florence by mills By Millie Bobby Brown

WHAT IT IS: A collection of clean and affordable beauty essentials for changing skin that's made with love by Millie Bobby Brown (aka Mills). On a mission to inspire her generation to define beauty on their own terms, Millie developed florence to create better options and a more inclusive beauty culture.

Of her decision to create florence, Millie said; "I wanted to create something for me and my generation, my friends and peers. A brand that could reflect us and our self-expression and still be good for you, simple to use and suited for changing, transitional skin. Being young in general is so tough, so creating a place to support everyone on their beauty journey was important to me."

As a teenager in the spotlight who has sat in hundreds of makeup chairs, Millie has experimented with enough products to know what works for her skin. That's why Millie created this range of clean, easy-to- use, feel-good formulas designed to help you play with how you want to feel, look and live.

Launching with nine skincare essentials including Zero Chill Face Mist and Swimming Under the Eye Gel Pads, as well as four color cosmetics in a variety of shades including Like a Light Skin Tint and Cheek Me Later Cream Blush, the collection ranges from $10 - $34 and encourages experimentation and self-expression with adaptable formulas that let your natural beauty shine through. The brand's simple beauty philosophy: play around and find what works for you!

Each of the 13 products in the collection are suitable for all skin types, dermatologist-tested, infused with vitamins and botanicals and free of: parabens, sulfates and synthetic fragrances. Because Millie loves animals of all kinds, it was especially important to her that the entire line be PETA cruelty-free and vegan certified. Plus, everything is made with Gen Z's evolving complexions and busy schedules in mind, so the products are balancing, easy-to-use, super simple, and priced in a way that actually makes sense.

At just 15 years old, Millie has already built a reputation as a pioneer of change and an inspiring voice of Gen Z. "I know what works and what doesn't for me—but I understand that everyone is different, both in their skin needs and personal definitions of beauty," explains Millie. With florence, everyone can discover and build their own beauty philosophy with clean, accessible and easy-to-use beauty essentials."

"It has been such an incredible experience working with Millie, she is truly one of a kind," said Shaun Neff, Founder, Beach House Group. "At Beach House we try to find unique, talented individuals that have an authentic story to tell, and are willing to partner and build a business. Neff adds, Millie checks off every box imaginable, and this is a very special opportunity for us to build a skin and color brand, with one of the most influential Gen Z figures."

florence envisions a world where everyone can live their fullest lives while standing together to make a change. With that, florence is proud to support the Olivia Hope Foundation and their mission to end childhood cancer. Created to honor and remember Millie's friend, Olivia Hope LoRusso, who passed away after a 15-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, the foundation strives to stop the suffering of sick children so they can lead happy, healthy lives and one day make a profound impact on the world.

florence by mills will be available on florencebymills.com on August 26th and then at its exclusive US retail partner, Ulta Beauty. It will be on Ulta.com on September 8th and in all 1,200 Ulta Beauty doors nationwide on September 22nd.

"Millie is an inspiring force and brings a fresh, fun approach to clean skincare and beauty," said Monica Arnuado, senior vice president of merchandising at Ulta Beauty. The love and passion behind florence by mills shines through, and we know this line of universal products will appeal to all, especially Gen Z."

