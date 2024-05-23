Introducing GameAbove Sports - CapStone Holdings Inc. Adds Sports As A Major Investment Focus to its GameAbove Brands

"We're thrilled to launch GameAbove Sports as an extension of our commitment to innovation and positive impacts in our communities," said Keith J. Stone, the Founder and Chairman of CapStone Holdings Inc. and GameAbove. "GameAbove Sports will foster the growth of sports at all levels, from empowering professional management of athletes, sports marketing, investments in professional leagues to nurturing future generations through youth programs."

Today, the GameAbove brand, known for its unwavering commitment to philanthropy and excellence, has primarily supported charitable giving, including state-of-the-art sports and academic facilities at Eastern Michigan University. With over $21.5 million in sport-centric donations to the university over the last three years, the launch of GameAbove Sports is a natural progression into strategic private sector investments, targeting sports leagues, franchises, sports management and marketing partnerships with global leagues, athletes and youth organizations.

Capital Investments

Dedicated to broadening its investment portfolio, GameAbove Sports is strategically venturing into various franchises and established or new leagues globally, from the NBA, NFL, MLS and NWSL and other new up-and-coming platforms such as volleyball, pickleball and rugby. GameAbove Sports' investment strategy includes:

Evaluating minority and majority franchise ownership positions.





Investing in wearable technology and sports performance data tracking.

.

. Stimulating innovation within the established and new sports sectors.

Sports Management and Sports Marketing

As a sports manager, GameAbove Sports will partner with sponsored athletes and brand ambassadors across leagues from the collegiate to professional levels, selecting individuals based on character and alignment with the company's values. Current athletes include pro golfers, Josh Anderson, Cam Kellett, and Brett White. GameAbove Sports will also leverage integrated sports marketing services to heighten brand visibility and create engaging experiences through its extensive global partnerships. "Our strategic partnership model is more than sponsorship. It's building authentic connections that elevate the athlete and brand experience," said Adam Squire, Director of Sports Operations at GameAbove Sports.

Youth Sports

GameAbove Sports is committed to expanding its impact on youth sports development and charitable giving. The mission is to partner with exceptional youth sports organizations, leagues and coaches to provide training, resources and competitive opportunities to underserved communities and marginalized groups in sports such as golf and soccer.

Closing

GameAbove Sports joins a group of existing GameAbove brands dedicated to excellence and bringing greatness to sports, entertainment, and philanthropy.

GameAbove Capital helps propel experienced yet overlooked entrepreneurs to scale their businesses through mentorship and capital resources.





GameAbove Entertainment is a sports film production and financier delivering cinematic storytelling that captivates global audiences. Their most recent production was the "Iceman" documentary, which was released in late 2023 on NBA TV.





GameAbove Giving is a philanthropic entity committed to enriching communities by championing impactful causes that drive positive change.

Visit www.gameabove.com to stay current on all GameAbove's excitement.

About GameAbove

GameAbove is a successful multifaceted brand consisting of charitable giving, capital investments, sports entertainment, and media ventures. It provides its portfolio companies the power to propel their business to the next level, fan and athlete experiences that aim to grow sports, and awe-inspiring cinematic experiences. Brands include GameAbove Capital, GameAbove Entertainment, GameAbove Sports, and GameAbove Giving. To learn more, visit www.gameabove.com.

About CapStone Holdings Inc.

CapStone Holdings Inc. is a family office-structured holding company that keeps a balanced portfolio through investment strategies that maximize innovation and return with minimal risk. CapStone Holdings and its founders have invested across a wide range of industries for over 33 years and engage in focused philanthropic efforts. To learn more, visit www.capstoneholdingsinc.com.

SOURCE CapStone Holdings, Inc.