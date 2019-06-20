Introducing GlobeSt. Adapt: Opportunity Zones, a New National Conference for Commercial Real Estate Professionals

The IRS' recent clarification of rules for investing in the more than 8,700 opportunity zones across the united states has presented a generational opportunity to create lasting change in these overlooked communities. When coupled with the rising labor costs and lack of developable land, experts predict a surge in adaptive reuse solutions. "We are hearing more from cities, developers, owners, and companies that are seeking creative options. Whether breathing new life into an old building, reimagining former manufacturing districts and underutilized spaces, they are taking existing structures and reimagining them into new vibrant spaces and districts," said Natalie Dolce, Senior Executive Editor, ALM Real Estate Media Group . "Adaptive reuse is not only a trend but will continue to be a recognized asset class."

GlobeSt. Adapt is designed to educate commercial real estate owners, investors, and developers and connect them with the professionals essential to the planning process, such as architects, consultants, academics, and municipal officials. Additionally, the event will feature an Inaugural GlobeSt. Adapt Awards Ceremony. "We are honored to host an event that fosters change and celebrates those that are doing good while doing good," said Scott Thompson, Vice President and Group Events Director, ALM Media.

The GlobeSt. Adapt: Opportunity Zones conference will feature top industry leader K.C. Conway, Chief Economist at CCIM Institute, delivering a keynote at 12:40 pm on September 17th. As CCIM Institute's Chief Economist and Director of Research and Corporate Engagement at the Alabama Center for Real Estate, Conway will share his insights on what's ahead and where the opportunities lie.

In addition, GlobeSt.com has announced the launch of a dedicated weekly eNewsletter and regular coverage within the pages of Real Estate Forum magazine. The September issue will recognize the achievements of the finalists who have had a hand in locating adaptive reuse solutions and opportunity zone project planning across the country with winners being announced at the GlobeSt. Adapt Awards Ceremony on September 16th at 6 pm.

To learn more about the GlobeSt. Adapt: Opportunity Zones conference, and awards ceremony, visit: https://www.event.globest.com/adapt Join the conversation by following @GlobeStcom and using #GlobeStAdapt.

