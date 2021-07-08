Introducing GoodBody, A Black-Owned, Self-Care Oasis For Textured Hair Womxn

GoodBody founder Brittany Barnes began her career in journalism but after years of frustrating and uninspired haircare experiences she decided to build a solution to the problem that so many Black people face. The salon's opening was not without hurdles; Barnes opened in October 2020 amidst COVID.

"2020 was a difficult year but seeing GoodBody flourish despite that really highlighted the true need for a space that offers our guests a place to relax, be seen and heard, and treated as individuals," says Barnes. "So many textured hair womxn have to visit multiple destinations to get their desired style – they get blowouts and haircuts at one salon, braids at another. At GoodBody, we provide full-service haircare in a singular destination with services that speak to the diversity and beauty of textured hair."

Often, Black salons do not make interior design a priority due to the increased design costs and access to capital. GoodBody has made it a priority to create a space that is thoughtfully curated. "It was important to make this space special design-wise. There are not enough beautiful spaces created for black womxn," says Barnes. Grand 25ft arches, bold and earthy colors, custom lighted mirror stations, and a stunning retail display come together to make GoodBody clients feel treated beyond their haircare.

GoodBody has seen over 1,200 female and male-identifying clients. They are intentional and meticulous with every appointment, providing each customer with a profile that details past services while advising them of personal hair do's and don'ts with hair health as a priority.

GoodBody is a self-funded, Black and womxn-owned business and joins the wave of flourishing Black-owned businesses in the beauty industry and the Bay Area.

