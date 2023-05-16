Introducing GPARENCY's AI-Powered News Feed: Revolutionizing Commercial Real Estate Information Access

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY , the leading innovator in the commercial real estate industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered News Feed. This new feature empowers commercial real estate players by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to provide unparalleled access to industry news and insights.

The GPARENCY News Feed aggregates information from a diverse array of commercial real estate news sites and summarizes each article utilizing ChatGPT, eliminating the need to browse multiple sources individually. With just a few clicks, users gain access to a comprehensive and curated selection of headlines with direct links to the original sources.

At the heart of this cutting-edge technology lies ChatGPT, an advanced language model developed by OpenAI. ChatGPT scours the internet, intelligently curates relevant news, and generates concise summaries. This streamlined approach saves valuable time and effort for professionals in the commercial real estate sector, enabling them to stay informed effortlessly.

GPARENCY's News Feed serves as a vital tool for industry professionals, investors, developers, and enthusiasts seeking real-time updates on the commercial real estate landscape. With the ability to effortlessly browse through curated headlines and summaries, users can quickly identify trends, investment opportunities, and regulatory developments.

"GPARENCY is dedicated to empowering commercial real estate players by providing them with the tools and information they need to make informed decisions," said Ira Zlotowitz, CEO at GPARENCY. "Our AI-powered News Feed leverages the capabilities of ChatGPT to consolidate and simplify the information-gathering process, saving time and enhancing efficiency. We believe this technology will revolutionize how professionals in the industry stay up-to-date."

Discover the power of GPARENCY's AI-powered News Feed today and gain an edge in the commercial real estate industry. Visit news.gparency.com to experience the future of information access.

About GPARENCY:

GPARENCY is a membership-based commercial mortgage brokerage that offers a revolutionary flat fee pricing model for commercial real estate mortgages. The company's comprehensive marketplace and CRE toolkit provide a seamless experience for its members, including access to lenders, public data, sales and finance comparables, and mortgage rates. GPARENCY's mission is to bring transparency and efficiency to the commercial real estate industry. For more information, visit gparency.com.

Media Contact:

GPARENCY

[email protected]

SOURCE GPARENCY