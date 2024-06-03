Introducing Heirloom Beauty: Redefining Skincare Across Generations

TORONTO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heirloom Beauty is thrilled to announce its official launch in June 2024, across the United States and Canada. Introducing a groundbreaking line of skincare solutions tailored to the diverse needs of every generation and age group.

Introducing Hina Limbada, the founder of Heirloom Beauty. With a rich background as a scientist, pharmacist and mother - Hina has infused her deep-rooted passion for skincare into creating a distinctive brand. Heirloom Beauty stands at the intersection of nature's purity and scientific innovation, offering skincare solutions that span generations. Heirloom Beauty is dedicated to crafting unique, high-quality products that blend the best of nature with scientific innovation. All of our products are made in Canada, are vegan, cruelty-free, and use ethically sourced ingredients. Our rigorous testing guarantees the efficacy and safety of our products. We use recyclable packaging and opt for eco-friendly opaque, airless pumps when needed. This ensures better product preservation, integrity, potency, and safety from bacterial contamination.

In an era where skincare is often one-size-fits-all, Heirloom Beauty- a pharmacist found brand- stands out by recognizing and addressing the unique requirements of different age groups. From protecting and nourishing the delicate skin barrier of teens and tweens with our PRESERVE line to effectively targeting the signs of aging with our meticulously crafted REVERSE line, Heirloom Beauty ensures that everyone can enjoy skincare that speaks to their individual needs.

"Our mission at Heirloom Beauty is to revolutionize the skincare industry by providing effective solutions for all generations, catered to specific needs," says Hina Limbada, pharmacist and founder/CEO of Heirloom Beauty. "We believe that skincare isn't just about looking good; it's about feeling confident in your own skin at every stage of life."

Heirloom Beauty's product range includes:

PRESERVE Line (Tween & Teen Formulas) : Gentle yet powerful, our skincare solutions for tweens and teens address common concerns such as acne, oiliness, and sensitivity, fostering healthy skin habits from an early age while preserving the skin barrier.

: Gentle yet powerful, our skincare solutions for tweens and teens address common concerns such as acne, oiliness, and sensitivity, fostering healthy skin habits from an early age while preserving the skin barrier. REVERSE Line (Anti-Aging Formulas): Developed with cutting-edge ingredients and meticulously crafted formulas, our anti-aging line is designed to combat the signs of aging, promoting youthful, radiant skin.

Heirloom Beauty's commitment to quality, efficacy, and inclusivity sets it apart in the beauty industry. But don't just take our word for it; here's what our customers have to say:

"Heirloom Beauty's skincare products are incredibly effective- my age spots are lightening, and my skin is glowing! The best part about Heirloom Beauty is the fact that I can be confident in their products for my teenagers, knowing it is safe for their skin- and buy myself products that cater to my skincare needs! A one-stop shop for everyone in our family while still ensuring our individual needs are met. This brand is truly revolutionary!" - Michelle Parker, ON

