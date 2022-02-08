Introducing HI-CHEW™ Fantasy Mix: The Moment Fans Have Been Dreaming Of

The world of fantasy unveils a world of imagination, excitement, and delicious possibilities. That is exactly what HI-CHEW™ enthusiasts can expect when opening up a bag of the new Fantasy Mix. Available in a whimsically designed colorful package, this new mix offers unique and nostalgic flavors for HI-CHEW TM fans and candy fanatics alike, standing out against the brand's traditional fruit-forward flavors and combinations. From the minute you unwrap a Fantasy Mix chew, the double-layer technology full of flavor will transport your taste buds on an enjoyable experience unlike any other: a true candy fantasy. This is the flavor moment HI-CHEW™ fans have been dreaming of. The delectable chews include:

Rainbow Sherbet features delicious layers of raspberry, lime, and orange flavors

Blue Hawaii takes you to the tropics with notes of sweet citrus and hints of pineapple

Blue Raspberry is both a familiar and fantasy-like offering, with a distinct true-to-flavor profile

HI-CHEW™ is constantly driven by flavor innovation and experimentation. The research and development team continues to bring new flavors to life through each chew to satisfy the taste buds of consumers everywhere. Consumer feedback is an important factor in the expansion of HI-CHEW's flavor lineup, and the new Fantasy Mix is a direct result of this process.

In March 2021, a Neilson survey conducted by HI-CHEW™ showed Blue Raspberry has been a favorite flavor profile amongst the brand's target audience. In November 2020, HI-CHEW's own 'Chew Crew' survey revealed Blue Hawaii and Rainbow Sherbet rated the highest among non-fruit flavors fans were hoping to one day enjoy. It was incredibly important to the HI-CHEW™ team to make this mix a reality for consumers.

"The new Fantasy Mix and its unique blend of flavors is a dream come true for our brand fans," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), President and Chief Executive Officer of Morinaga America, Inc. "We've taken our innovation to the next level with these flavor profiles, expanding beyond our fruit-forward offerings to provide a product that will truly stand out at retail. We're excited for consumers to get to experience Fantasy Mix."

HI-CHEW's New Fantasy Mix provides a double layer of true-to-life fruit flavor and is made with concentrated fruit juices, natural and artificial flavors, and contains no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW™ is also gluten-free. HI-CHEW™ Fantasy Mix is currently available in peg bags at 7-Eleven and Speedway retailers nationwide, with wider distribution planned for later this year. To learn more about HI-CHEW™, please like us on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram ( @HICHEWUSA ) and Twitter ( @HICHEW ).

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW™ in the United States. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

About HI-CHEW™:

The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW™ has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW™ is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW™ sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW™ also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Fruit Combos Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, and Plus Fruit. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, and Fruit Combos. HI-CHEW™ is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten and cholesterol, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW™ continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW™ won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

SOURCE HI-CHEW