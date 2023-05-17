Introducing iKO Media Group's Revolutionary Video Network Monitoring Tool: iKOVIEW

iKOVIEW was developed in partnership with Alvalinks

PFAFFIKON, Switzerland, and TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iKO Media Group is proud to announce the launch of iKOVIEW, a cutting-edge video network monitoring product developed in collaboration with Alvalinks. Setting new industry standards, iKOVIEW is the most advanced SRT monitoring tool available in the market today, delivering unparalleled capabilities for monitoring and ensuring the quality of video links.

As the industry shifts towards SRT delivery to optimize costs, the ability to monitor and assess link quality had been compromised. With iKOVIEW, this critical functionality is now fully restored. iKO Media Group, a global leader in end-to-end services for broadcasters and content owners, has chosen to partner with Alvalinks to maintain efficient operations, enhance video network reliability, accelerate troubleshooting, and guarantee seamless business continuity across their expansive international SRT HD and 4K live video distribution network.

Driven by a holistic approach and an unwavering commitment to delivering the best service level agreements, iKO Media Group identified worldwide networking as a potential source of service disruption, quality degradation, and increased latency. By leveraging Alvalinks' Cloudrider platform, iKO can now verify all its SRT network feeds in real-time, promptly identify events and network faults, implement redundancy measures, and effectively manage its network infrastructure. Alvalinks empowers iKO to monitor next-generation services, provide superior quality of service, and ensure real-time monitoring of all SRT video transmission feeds.

Sharon Malkiel, Head of Cloud Services at iKO Media Group, emphasized the importance of network availability in preserving video stream quality: "As a trusted partner to dozens of global and local networks, it is of utmost importance to ensure network availability conserves the video stream quality. Alvalinks' Cloudrider solution has proven to be an invaluable tool in our arsenal, enabling us to deliver our service level agreements and ensuring our partners and customers receive their feeds over the most reliable networks. With Alvalinks' observability and monitoring platform, we have enhanced SRT network reliability, detected impairments, isolated faults, and reduced resolution times. Empowered by Alvalinks CloudRider, iKO Media Group continues to expand its top-notch 24/7 delivery services."

Dr. Gabriel Kerner, CEO of Alvalinks, expressed pride in being chosen by iKO Media Group for their network observability needs: "In a world dominated by video over IP, understanding the underlying networking mechanisms and monitoring them in real-time is critical to overcoming the challenges associated with its adoption. Alvalinks' Cloudrider is the sole video-oriented network monitoring mechanism capable of deep-diving into network inconsistencies and effectively supporting video organizations in their pursuit of perfection. We are thrilled that iKO Media Group has placed its trust in our solution."

Harnessing the capabilities of Alvalinks, iKO Media Group aims to offer their customers and partners direct and customized observability into their video networks through the user-friendly Cloudrider web interface. This includes enabling system view of over 500 SRT stream flows, providing comprehensive observability and analytics, and offering path exploration across any network domain, including dynamic path changes, hop correlations, and instant detection and identification of link, route, and stream issues based on packet loss, RTT, TTL, and video MTU payload.

iKO Media Group's established market approach and extensive reach, coupled with their reputation as one of the most robust and diverse service providers in the global broadcast industry, were pivotal factors in Alvalinks' decision to collaborate with them. Together, they are set to revolutionize the way video networks are monitored and ensure unmatched performance for broadcasters worldwide.

About iKOMG

iKO Media Group is a premium end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. iKOMG provides tailor-made solutions to a wide range of global and local networks. A full spectrum of services is available, including satellite broadcasting, automated, high-capacity playout management, Cloud services, EPG creation, disaster recovery solutions, channel monitoring feed, OTT platforms, fiber and IP delivery, and more.

iKOMG believes in being forward-thinking, agile, and holistic. This approach allows iKOMG to deliver effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on the quality of service. iKOMG is committed to operating its business to create value for all stakeholders. The company's sustainability strategy focuses on social, environmental, and economic responsibility.

www.ikomg.com

About Alvalinks

Alvalinks provides state-of-the-art network intelligence and link management over the internet and public cloud for live video delivery. Its Cloudrider software-as-a-service solution is straightforward to implement, with comprehensive network mapping, powerful analytics, and real-time monitoring across the organization's video network.

www.Alvalinks.com

