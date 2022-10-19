Introducing Incode Workflows for organizations seeking to accelerate customer onboarding experiences and maximize conversion

Orchestration made easy with dynamic business workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode Technologies Inc ., the leading provider of world-class identity solutions, continues to disrupt the identity space, now launching Incode Workflows. Built for businesses to provide users with instant, dynamic, and frictionless onboarding experiences, Incode Workflows ramps-up orchestration with the ability to add rule-based conditional logic to user flows. This advanced functionality helps businesses tailor consumer experiences based on risk level, stopping fraud, and maximizing time to revenue.

Incode Workflows: Orchestration made easy

Incode Workflows is an add-on feature to Incode's flagship, fully automated, end-to-end orchestration platform – Incode Omni – delivering the highest standard in security, user experience, and regulation with a set of proprietary, AI, ML, anti-fraud, and digital onboarding, authentication, and ID verification components.

Simple to deploy, Incode's highly customizable Workflows enhances the Incode Omni platform with the ability to:

Optimize flows with conditional logic and business rules,

Define the order of each step in the user experience,

Obtain real-time risk signals according to defined business rules,

Orchestrate user flows using no-code capabilities that work across devices and platforms, and

Get insights through analytics and reporting capabilities

Looking to build standard flows without conditional logic? Incode Omni still provides that option with Incode Flows. Select from 50+ modules to orchestrate the optimal identity verification process and capture up to 99% of fraud.

Incode will be demonstrating the new Workflows capabilities at Booth 1129 at the upcoming Money 20/20 exhibition in Las Vegas from October 23-26.

To learn more about Incode, visit www.incode.com .

About Incode

Incode is the leading provider of world-class identity solutions that is reinventing the way humans authenticate and verify their identity to power a world of digital trust. Incode's innovative identity solutions enable the world's largest financial institutions, governments, retailers, hospitality companies, gaming, and other industries to unleash their business potential and reduce fraud, elevating human interactions with data, products, and services – at all levels.

https://incode.com

