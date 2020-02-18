Introducing Investors to Highly Promising Companies: Frost & Sullivan Releases Immediate Equity Research Reports for Itamar Medical, Enlight Renewable Energy and Electreon Wireless LTD.

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity research is published in the framework of Frost & Sullivan's Independent Equity Research Program. This type of equity research is trusted by investors as it is unbiased and analysts have no financial interest in the stock. You can explore all of the companies we cover HERE and contact us at no cost to learn more about them or to tell us about companies you want covered at: equity.research@frost.com.

Summary of Q3 Highlights (Our publically available full reports linked below give invaluable insight on the Companies we cover and on their markets):

Itamar Medical: (NASDAQ / TASE: ITMR)

Itamar's public offering and closing of $40.25 million is a very positive market signal recognizing Itamar's rapid growth in the last 12 months as a result of its strategy modification discussed in our previous Q3 2019 report. Expanded coverage of WatchPAT in seven more Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. Target price increased. Itamar Medical LTD. is a publicly traded medical device company that focuses on leading the integration of Sleep Apnea management into the cardiac patient care pathway. Full Report HERE.

Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT)

A new project in Georgia! (100 megawatts); Significant progress in Spain!: signing of Memorandum of Understanding for financing in the coming months; Target price increased. The Company is consistently and successfully developing international mega projects in the fields of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) and Wind Energies. Full Report HERE.

Electreon Wireless LTD. (TASE: ELWS)

Won tender over Volvo! Announced on successful completion of a wireless charging trial and international regulatory transition; Completion of first segment in Sweden as well as MoU signed with a large German company to test the feasibility of the company's technology; We view these events as material events; In light of the decrease in technological uncertainty and projected entry of additional projects,target price increased. 2020 is a significant year for Electreon. Full Report HERE.

Media Contact:

Chen Yakar

Frost & Sullivan

+972-(0)9-950-2888

equity.research@frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

https://www.frostequityresearch.com/

