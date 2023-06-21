Introducing IOMesh 1.0, Enterprise Kubernetes-Native Storage for Stateful Applications

News provided by

IOMesh

21 Jun, 2023, 07:44 ET

BEIJING, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IOMesh has announced the release of Enterprise Edition 1.0, the enterprise Kubernetes-native distributed storage solution to help customers build elastic, reliable, and highly performant storage resource pools for stateful applications in a Kubernetes-native way.

IOMesh was first announced in 2021 as a preview version, with tested performance surpassing that of Portworx and other peer products. It is included in the "cloud-native storage" of CNCF Cloud Native Landscape and has achieved Red Hat OpenShift certification as well as compatibility certification with the Alauda Container Platform. In production, IOMesh was deployed by Alibaba Cloud and other customers, supporting data service applications.

IOMesh 1.0 has improved functionalities in installation, deployment, storage, operations, maintenance, etc. The community edition is also available for a quick experience of the full range of features for free.

Fully Enhanced Features

  1. High Performance: Leverage cutting-the-edge technologies such as I/O localization, cold & hot data tiering, all-flash configuration, and local PV to enhance storage performance.
  2. Production-Ready High Availability & Security: Ensure data availability and security with multiple replica policies, PV snapshots, abnormal disk detection & isolation mechanism, secure access, and intelligent data recovery.
  3. Fully Integrated into Kubernetes Ecosystem: Features such as CSI PV provisioning, O&M with K8s Operator, and K8s toolchain integration make IOMesh Kubernetes-native.
  4. Elastic & Agile: To deploy Kubernetes clusters, users can begin with just 3 nodes and enjoy on-demand fast deployment and scaling.
  5. Open & Inclusive: IOMesh has no kernel dependencies and is widely compatible.

Customers can use IOMesh for

  1. Containers as a Service: Speed up your application development and delivery in container environments.
  2. Database as a Service: Ensure node-level high availability with minimal or no downtime.
  3. KubeVirt: Provide persistent storage to Virtual Machines running in Kubernetes Pods.

Experience full features for free with IOMesh Community Edition

IOMesh offers a free community edition with access to all features. Customers can now Install IOMesh Community Edition with a single line of code, and receive a free 30-day trial license upon installation. You can also later request a permanent free license. For installation and deployment guidance, please check IOMesh Docs. For inquiries and community support, please join the IOMesh community on Slack.

SOURCE IOMesh

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.