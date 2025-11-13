Introducing Ironclad's Next Wave of AI Agents: Every Agreement is Now an Asset

Under new Chief Technology Officer Sunita Verma, Ironclad bolsters AI vision and accelerates roadmap with Conversational Search and new specialized agents for contract intake and redlining

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad , the leading AI contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, today announced early access to its next generation of AI technology. These latest releases advance Ironclad's broader vision and approach to artificial intelligence: transforming static contracts into active assets through a unified network of intelligent agents, assistants, and AI-enabled features.

This announcement comes three months after the appointment of longtime Google veteran Sunita Verma as Chief Technology Officer. Bringing nearly two decades of experience in applications of AI in the enterprise, Verma has accelerated investment in Ironclad's AI vision to create agentic workflows that can reason, coordinate, and act – all built on Ironclad's secure, multi-model architecture.

Available today as part of an early access program, the latest product innovations utilize AI to accelerate contracting, surface information instantly, and deliver actionable insights. The three new releases allow Ironclad users to:

Eliminate tedious data entry and prevent costly errors when launching contract workflows : Ironclad's Intake Agent automatically extracts metadata from third-party contracts and assists users with filling out launch forms to accelerate contract intake and ensure accuracy from the start.

: Ironclad's Intake Agent automatically extracts metadata from third-party contracts and assists users with filling out launch forms to accelerate contract intake and ensure accuracy from the start. Speed up first-pass redlining and scale compliance : The new Redlining Agent joins the existing family of agents powering Ironclad's commercial legal AI assistant, Jurist, to propose redlines aligned to an organization's playbooks.

: The new Redlining Agent joins the existing family of agents powering Ironclad's commercial legal AI assistant, Jurist, to propose redlines aligned to an organization's playbooks. Surface information and insights buried within existing contracts: Conversational Search allows users to ask questions of their contracts and get instant answers through a simple natural language search within Ironclad Repository.

These new solutions add to the existing family of agents within Ironclad, including:

Manager Agent: Routes and manages tasks across Ironclad's family of AI agents to orchestrate workflows based on user prompts.

Routes and manages tasks across Ironclad's family of AI agents to orchestrate workflows based on user prompts. Review Agent: Identifies missing clauses, risky terms, and compliance gaps in contracts to reduce manual workloads and accelerate risk assessments.

Identifies missing clauses, risky terms, and compliance gaps in contracts to reduce manual workloads and accelerate risk assessments. Drafting Agent: Generates company playbooks, first-pass contract redlines, and email drafts from natural language prompts to streamline collaboration across teams.

Generates company playbooks, first-pass contract redlines, and email drafts from natural language prompts to streamline collaboration across teams. Editing Agent: Suggests edits, flags inconsistencies, and applies standardized language to ensure compliance and faster contract updates.

Suggests edits, flags inconsistencies, and applies standardized language to ensure compliance and faster contract updates. Research Agent: Produces comprehensive research memos with Bluebook citations across 60+ verified legal databases to deliver accurate, authoritative information in real time.

"I've been working on AI - including enterprise applications of artificial intelligence - for nearly 20 years, and contracts are, hands down, one of the best use cases for AI in business," said Sunita Verma, Ironclad's new Chief Technology Officer. "Contracts are packed with immensely valuable unstructured data. With assistive and agentic AI, we are turning that passive content into active assets for the business enabling them to take meaningful action at exactly the right moment."

As AES accelerates its use of AI across its businesses, the Legal team leverages Ironclad's Jurist to support that journey

The AES Corporation , a Fortune 500 global energy company, is integrating AI to increase operational efficiency, unlock new business opportunities, and deliver smarter, more sustainable solutions for customers. Within Legal, AI tools like Ironclad's Jurist are helping streamline workflows and enhance impact, without compromising quality.

"We needed a tool that would allow us to interact with contracts using natural language prompts. Jurist has become an essential part of our toolkit. We use it to analyze contracts, summarize key terms, and especially to support redlining, which is one of our favorite features," said Raquel Rodriguez, Assistant General Counsel for Technology at AES. "In our experience, other tools have not delivered the same quality in first-draft redlines based on instructions or precedents. Jurist supplements that function extremely well, helping us work faster, more efficiently, and increase the impact of our team."

"Our philosophy is that AI will be everywhere our customers need it, whether in Jurist, our advanced legal assistant, or within our core CLM platform," said Ironclad CEO Dan Springer. "When we launched our first wave of agents, it was just the beginning – those early learnings have shaped the next wave of innovation for Ironclad. We're excited to continue giving our customers the power to reduce manual work, provide better insights, and drive more impact."

To learn more, please visit the Ironclad blog here , and those interested in joining these early access programs can sign up here . Join us on December 3rd for Ironclad's quarterly "What's New" webinar to learn how to leverage these new products and more.

