Ironclad Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management for Third Consecutive Year

With over 2,000 customers across industries like technology and business services, manufacturing, healthcare and more, the company was recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad , the leading AI contracting platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management (CLM) for the third year in a row. Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized as a Leader for the third straight year, and we believe this is a direct result of our commitment to our customers, our unmatched technical innovation and our market-defining vision for artificial intelligence," said Ironclad CEO Dan Springer. "Ironclad is pioneering the next generation of contracting, moving beyond process automation to intelligent contracting that unlocks data to drive strategic business outcomes. We take great pride in the results we drive for our customers and look forward to our continued success together."

More than 2,000 customers like L'Oréal, OpenAI, Shell, and Cisco use Ironclad to turn their business agreements into strategic assets. Whether buying or selling, Ironclad unifies the entire contracting process on one intelligent platform, driving revenue impact through faster contracting, decreasing risk, and providing leaders with the insights and visibility they need to stay one step ahead.

2025 has marked a strong year of growth for Ironclad: officially crossing two billion contracts processed on the platform, announcing it has passed the $150M annual recurring revenue mark, and bringing on new leadership like former Docusign and Responsys CEO Dan Springer, longtime Google veteran leader Sunita Verma as CTO, and former Snowflake and Salesforce executive Elise Bergeron as Chief Strategy Officer.

To read the full report, a complimentary copy of the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management is available here .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecycle Management 2025, Kaitlynn Sommers, Lynne Phelan, Kerrie McDonald, 10 November 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the AI contracting platform that transforms agreements into assets. Contracts are easy and insightful, and agents push work forward with you in control. Whether you're buying or selling, Ironclad unifies the entire process on one intelligent platform, providing leaders with the visibility they need to stay one step ahead. Ironclad is trusted by the world's most innovative companies like L'Oréal, OpenAI, and Cisco, recognized by Forrester, Gartner, and IDC as the category leader, and named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work and Forbes' 50 Most Promising AI Companies. Ironclad is backed by Accel, Sequoia, Y Combinator, and BOND. For more information, visit www.ironclad.ai

Media Contact

Paul Chalker

[email protected]

SOURCE Ironclad Inc.