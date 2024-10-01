Introducing JudyAI--Revolutionizing Medical Records Indexing with Security, Accuracy, Speed and Value

ROCKLIN, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Legal Support, Inc., a privately-owned, technology-focused, legal products and services company, today announced the launch of JudyAI, to transform the way medical records are indexed nationwide. JudyAI (judyai.io), a medical records indexing system, provides secure, fast and accurate indexes—including chronologies and summaries—for healthcare providers, law firms and insurance companies needing to process and manage vast volumes of medical records. It is built with an easy-to-use interface, and delivers indexes in a fraction of time and about half the cost compared to traditional methods.

The heart of JudyAI is Gemini Legal's proprietary AI that produces extractive summaries at human levels of accuracy and detail. Drag and drop medical records files into the platform's drop-pad functionality, and within minutes JudyAI returns chronologically indexed medical records with extractive summaries ready for immediate use. JudyAI also offers an enterprise-grade application programming interface (API) for large organizations that need medical records indexing at scale.

"We trained JudyAI with thousands of verified, anonymized, medical records to create a unique product that has meticulous precision," said Dan Mora, Founder and CEO of Gemini Legal. "The level of accuracy, speed and the security of JudyAI's closed-loop functionality has been met with relief and excitement from our testers and early adopters."

Quality and Security

JudyAI is powered by proprietary neural networks meticulously trained to achieve more than 98 percent accuracy. Essential details, including medical records and appointments, are precisely extracted. Further, the closed-loop indexing process is fully HIPAA compliant, with end-to-end encryption and complete data deletion for maximum privacy protection.

Speed, Output and Format

JudyAI can process PDF medical records of any length at speeds of up to 1,500 pages per hour, generating chronological indexes in rendered PDF and structured JSON formats. Medical records indexes are integrated directly into the original PDF documents, adhering to industry standards to ensure simplicity and ease of use.

ABOUT GEMINI LEGAL

Gemini Legal Support, Inc., founded in 2004, develops and provides legal products and services, and applies experience and integrity to enhance justice for law firms. Gemini Legal Support's electronic court filing, and document management system have become the industry standard. The company is headquartered in Rocklin, Calif., with additional offices in Central California and Southern California, and sales teams operating throughout the state. JudyAI by Gemini Legal is available nationwide. For more information visit gemini.legal or call (877) 739-7481.

