Introducing KAIA: Praxis Solutions Unveils AI-Powered Financial Analysts for Wealth and Asset Managers

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis Solutions, an AI-driven, tech-enabled services firm, has launched KAIA (Kapital AI Analyst), a groundbreaking AI agent set to transform business analytics and investment decision-making for wealth and asset managers. Combining cutting-edge technology with industry expertise, KAIA enhances efficiency, accuracy, and scalability, setting a new benchmark for financial services analytics.

"KAIA is the future of investment analytics," said John Sweeney, President of Praxis Solutions. "It empowers wealth and asset managers to achieve more, in less time, with greater confidence and precision."

KAIA can extract data from written documents and spreadsheets and summarize the results into a customized output that is ready for review by a firm's investment committee or compliance committee.

"Each investment firm has their own proprietary investment process, where they extract different pieces of information from the offering documents and weigh that data differently than another firm. That unique formula is an investment firm's 'special sauce'" said Sweeney.

KAIA starts with the client's output and uses artificial intelligence software to seamlessly integrate into existing platforms, powered by three advanced engines:

Knowledge Engine: Analyzes internal and external data for a 360° view.

Workflow Engine: Delivers actionable insights into the client's record keeping and compliance systems

Communications Engine: Synthesizes data for clear, informed reporting

"It does the work that a junior investment analyst would do; it analyzes, compares, contrasts and synthesizes data, but does it in minutes, not weeks."

"We think of KAIA as Augmented Intelligence, just like power tools in the hands of talented people. Using KAIA, an analyst can operate much faster and focus on higher value thinking rather than analyzing data and summarizing information."

KAIA is a game-changer for due diligence, reducing evaluation time for investments like real estate and private placements by up to 70%. Firms can use KAIA to screen investments for suitability, or highlight the most attractive options for investment. By automating document reviews, scoring, and reporting, KAIA enables teams to make data-driven decisions faster and while ensuring compliant decision making and record keeping.

About Praxis Solutions

Praxis Solutions specializes in consulting, custom software development, and AI-driven services for wealth and asset managers. Its flagship tool, KAIA, exemplifies a commitment to innovation and client success. Visit www.praxissolutions.com/kaia to learn how KAIA can revolutionize your business.

