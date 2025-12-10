Praxis Solutions Launches Praxis Distribution Partners, a Modern, Technology-Enabled Distribution Platform for Asset Managers

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis Solutions today announced the rebrand of Anchor Advisory Services to Praxis Distribution Partners (PDP), introducing a modern, technology-enabled distribution platform built to help asset managers more effectively reach and engage financial advisors.

Anchor Advisory, founded and led for nearly a decade by Steve Rokoszewski, earned its reputation as one of the industry's most consistent and dependable engines for advisor outreach and meeting generation. Under the Praxis umbrella, the business now expands beyond scheduling into data-driven targeting, multi-channel communication, advisor scoring, and CRM-integrated workflows—all unified under the new PDP brand.

Praxis launches PDP, a modern tech-driven distribution platform for asset managers. Post this

"The asset management industry has never been more competitive," said Bill Dwyer, Executive Chairman of Praxis Solutions. "With the right people and the right technology, Praxis Distribution Partners delivers the next generation of distribution through human connection, data-driven insight, and disciplined execution."



PDP's leadership includes industry veterans Pat Miller (Praxis Managing Director of Business development) Steve Rokoszewski (President), and the support of Charlie Shaffer (Praxis Chief Revenue Officer) whose unique combination of deep asset management distribution expertise and technology background strengthens PDP's ability to design and scale modern wholesaling programs.

Praxis Distribution Partners now offers:

Targeted, data-informed advisor engagement

Multi-channel support: calling, email, webinars, events

AI-driven advisor scoring and segmentation

CRM-integrated workflows and real-time engagement tracking

Appointment setting, lead qualification, and follow-through

Compliance-ready oversight and transparent reporting

"PDP helps asset managers focus their efforts where it matters most," said Pat Miller, "Our model brings together data, technology and experienced distribution professionals to drive measurable growth."

About Praxis Distribution Partners

Praxis Distribution Partners (PDP) is a technology-enabled distribution platform offering advisor targeting, multi-channel outreach, lead qualification, meeting scheduling, and program oversight. PDP is a Praxis Solutions company.

Media Contacts

Will Dwyer

Praxis Solutions, Inc.

978 273 5563

[email protected]

SOURCE Praxis Solutions, Inc.