Introducing KARMA™ Balanced Nutrition – A New Plant-First Dog Food, Crafted With The Earth In Mind

KARMA is a new, innovative, plant-first dog food made with more than 60+ percent plants and supplemented with real chicken or white fish for the optimal balance of nutrition and flavor.

"When you put pet parents at the center, you commit to supporting their passions and concerns," says Ikdeep Singh, President of Mars Petcare North America. "Pets can be an important part of a more sustainable world. We're proud to launch the KARMA brand, innovative, plant-first food for dogs created with pets and the planet in mind."

A plant-first, nutritious choice committed to sustainability

KARMA food for dogs is made with carefully crafted, plant-first recipes that are designed to be nutritionally balanced with whole grains, healthy fats and protein to support a strong, lean body. Also, each recipe contains a blend of plant-based superfoods like flaxseed, chickpeas, dried coconut, chia seed, dried pumpkin, kale, blueberry, spinach, apple and carrot.

In addition to a plant-first focus, KARMA food for dogs is manufactured in a site committed to zero waste to landfill. Plus, the KARMA team is partnering with international recycling leader TerraCycle® to make the bags for KARMA dry pet food nationally recyclable in the U.S. through the Karma Recycling Program.

"By participating in the Karma Recycling Program, savvy pet owners are not only providing the animals in their lives the best nutritionally, they are also demonstrating their commitment to the environment," said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. "By helping to drive awareness to the issue of waste and elicit change in the consumer, KARMA dog food is giving their customers the unique opportunity to divert waste and contribute to the preservation of our environment for future generations to come."

Join the Karma Kollective

A sustainable diet can be a great step in living a greener lifestyle. As part of its launch, the KARMA brand is teaming up with actress and dog lover Lucy Hale to introduce the Karma Kollective, a digital community for pets and their owners committed to helping the environment through good deeds. Lend a helping hand (or paw) by joining the Karma Kollective for tips and inspiration to lead a more sustainable life. Karma Kollective members can also share their own inspiration with #TheKarmaKollective. From cleaning up nature trails to donating your old dog toys to a local shelter, there are many ways dogs and humans can do good together for Mother Nature. New members of the Karma Kollective will receive a Karma Kit to help them get started on their good karma journey, while supplies last.

"We can all work together to make the world a little greener, and that includes dogs like my own, Elvis and Ethel," said Hale. "I love that the KARMA team is providing dogs with a plant-first alternative that gives them the nutrition they need to be active and healthy, while being mindful of our planet."

Lucy and her dogs are working on incorporating small steps into their lives that can lead to big changes for our planet. A more earth-friendly lifestyle can start with making the swap to more plant-first foods, like KARMA.

KARMA dog food is now available in-store and online at Petco and online at Chewy and Amazon in two varieties:

KARMA™ Plant First Recipe with White Fish is made with whole grain sorghum, brewer's rice and white fish, available in 4lb, 12lb and 24lb bags.

KARMA™ Plant First Recipe with Chicken is made with whole grain sorghum, brewer's rice and real chicken, available in 4lb, 12lb and 24lb bags.

For more information, visit KarmaPetFoods.com or follow along on social media @KARMAPetFoods on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the KARMA™ Brand

The KARMA™ brand is a plant-first dog food with protein from real chicken and real white fish for the optimal balance of nutrition and flavor. Made with plant-based superfoods, KARMA™ products nourish pets' whole-body health and vitality. All recipes contain essential nutrients and have a balance of animal and plant proteins. Through our zero-waste to landfill philosophy and a partnership with TerraCycle, the KARMA brand is focused on sustainability and believes pets can do their part for the environment. For more information, please visit karmapetfoods.com

About Mars Petcare

At Mars Petcare we have one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Through comprehensive veterinary care, nutrition, breakthrough programmes in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing and pet welfare we help pets in more than 130 countries. For decades we've supported research into the incredible science of human-animal interaction at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute where scientists discover important advances in pet health and wellness. Mars Petcare is part of Mars, Incorporated, a global, family-owned business with a focus on becoming Sustainable in a Generation. Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Mars Petcare