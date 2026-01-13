Introducing Linxup's Driver Safety Score and Leaderboard

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxup today announced the launch of its new Safety Score and Leaderboard, providing fleets with a clear, objective way to measure driver risk and strengthen safety performance across their operations. By translating telematics data into easy-to-understand scores and rankings, the new tools help fleet managers identify trends, reinforce safe behaviors, and address potential risks before they escalate.

The Linxup Safety Score is a configurable, data-driven rating that measures driver performance using defined safety metrics. It helps fleet managers quickly spot risk, recognize top performers, and focus coaching where it has the greatest impact by combining key driving behaviors and AI-detected risk events into a simple daily score for each driver or vehicle.

The Linxup Leaderboard highlights top-performing drivers, identifies areas of strength and opportunities for improvement, and tracks month-over-month performance changes. This visibility makes it easy to recognize progress, pinpoint where coaching may be needed, and take timely action.



Linxup's new Safety Score and Leaderboard deliver a comprehensive, easy-to-use solution for improving fleet safety through the following benefits:

Easy to customize: Tailor scoring models to align with your organization's specific safety priorities and policies.

Tailor scoring models to align with your organization's specific safety priorities and policies. Clear and fair: Transparent scoring ensures both fleet managers and drivers understand performance results, building trust and reinforcing a culture of safety.

Transparent scoring ensures both fleet managers and drivers understand performance results, building trust and reinforcing a culture of safety. Insurance-aligned: Metrics reflect insurer-recognized risk factors, helping fleets better manage exposure and potentially reduce insurance premiums.

Metrics reflect insurer-recognized risk factors, helping fleets better manage exposure and potentially reduce insurance premiums. Actionable insights: At-a-glance visibility makes it easy to identify top performers and at-risk drivers, enabling timely, targeted coaching.

At-a-glance visibility makes it easy to identify top performers and at-risk drivers, enabling timely, targeted coaching. Driver trend tracking: Monitor strengths, improvements, and risk areas over time to support continuous performance improvement.

Monitor strengths, improvements, and risk areas over time to support continuous performance improvement. Complete safety solution: Seamlessly integrates with the Driver Coaching Dashboard and Coaching Sessions for end-to-end safety management.

"In an industry where safety directly impacts employees, customers, and the bottom line, Linxup's Safety Score and Leaderboard give fleets the insight needed to promote accountability and build a safer driving culture," said Naeem Bari, co-founder and president, Linxup. "Customer feedback shows that objective driving data helps fleets identify risk, resolve incidents more efficiently, and improve overall safety."

To mark the introduction of these new features, Linxup surveyed 160 customers to gain insight into their fleet safety practices. The survey revealed the following findings:

Four out of five respondents say GPS data helps them identify risky driving behaviors

Nearly 25% of respondents with dash cams say footage has helped them successfully dispute claims

Fifty-five percent of respondents say Linxup GPS data alone has helped reduce safety incidents

