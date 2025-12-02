Linxup Technology Helps Navigate Holiday Plumbing Chaos

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While most Americans spend the day after Thanksgiving enjoying leftovers or shopping, plumbers know it as Brown Friday — one of the busiest days of the year. Overflowing garbage disposals, backed-up toilets, and other plumbing emergencies flood service lines, often lasting through the weekend.

To better understand the post-Thanksgiving rush and the tools that help plumbers manage it, Linxup surveyed the Plumber Magazine audience to hear from professionals on the frontlines. Here are just a few of the most memorable day-after-Thanksgiving calls plumbers shared.

An Epic Potato Peel Predicament

A plumbing professional responded to a call regarding a garbage disposal unit that had spectacularly failed in its ambitious attempt to process 15 pounds of potato peels. The resulting clog was so significant that the solution required the removal of a full six feet of drain pipe.

The homeowners, relieved to have a functioning sink again, were so thankful that they extended a dinner invitation to the plumber. However, duty called, and he had to depart immediately for his next emergency.

The Main Line with a Surprising Catch

A plumber encountered an unexpected sight when clearing a blocked main line trap: it was completely packed with cooking grease.

After clearing the grease, the plumber discovered a second, even stranger obstruction: a large fish. Behind the homeowner, an empty fish tank sat—only a bubbler and a treasure chest remaining—yet she denied the possibility of the fish being hers.

Holiday Rush Exposes Workforce Gap and Growing Reliance on Tech

But behind the humor is a real strain: plumbers are swamped, traffic is heavy, customers need help immediately, and crews must stay safe and on schedule.

The skilled labor shortage is the biggest hurdle for plumbing businesses today. With a large portion of the current workforce nearing retirement, the industry is struggling to attract and retain the next generation. Companies are pushed to find ways to make every technician as productive as possible. That's where technology makes all the difference.

"The holidays are the busiest and most unpredictable times for plumbers," said Joe Marcotte, senior director, product management for Linxup. "With crews stretched thin, technology like Linxup's GPS tracking and safety tools helps keep teams efficient and safe. Strong safety practices protect employees and signal professionalism — 73% of fleet managers say visible protocols help attract and retain loyal customers."

Plumbers told us how tools like Linxup help them survive the holiday rush by:

Dispatching the closest tech using real-time GPS tracking

Routing trucks faster during heavy holiday traffic

Delivering accurate, real-time ETAs to anxious customers

Protecting crews with dash cams and improving safety on the road

Tracking tools to ensure everything makes it back on the truck

