INTRODUCING LITTLE DEBBIE ICE CREAM SANDWICHES

You didn't think America's favorite snack cakes could get any cooler, did you?

HOLLAND, Mich., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We did it again. The iconic snack cake flavors you've loved forever are back and cooler than ever with new Little Debbie Ice Cream Sandwiches, rolling out at an ice cream aisle near you.

Little Debbie Ice Cream Sandwiches are available in two iconic flavors:

Oatmeal Creme Pies Ice Cream Sandwiches Cosmic Brownies Ice Cream Sandwiches

Oatmeal Creme Pies: vanilla crème flavored ice cream sandwiched between real oatmeal cookies

Cosmic Brownies: brownie flavored ice cream sandwiched between chewy fudge brownies with rainbow chips

Cooler than the originals? Yes. (Literally though.) Taste the difference for yourself. Little Debbie Ice Cream Sandwiches will initially be available in Kroger, Meijer, Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle, Mariano's, Roundy's, Family Fare, Tony's Fresh Market, Strack & Van Til Food Market, Berkot's Super Foods, and Hannaford, with the potential for more retailers to be added later.

Little Debbie Ice Cream Sandwiches join a lineup of snack cakes inspired ice cream treats, which also includes pints and ice cream bars.

For full details, visit littledebbieicecream.com

About Hudsonville Ice Cream

Hudsonville makes real premium ice cream you can enjoy every day. Founded in Michigan 100 years ago, Hudsonville Ice Cream combines time-tested recipes with fresh milk and cream from local farms and other delicious ingredients to make the favorite flavors that have been loved for generations. This family-owned and operated company has revolutionized how ice cream is made, with the most progressive ice cream manufacturing facility in the country. Learn more at hudsonvilleicecream.com.

