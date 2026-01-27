Love Ice Cream? Be Crowned the 2026 Ultimate Ice Cream Fan, Win $3,000 from Hudsonville Ice Cream

Get paid to eat ice cream all year long, including new Limited Edition Birthday Cake flavor from 100-year-old brand

HOLLAND, Mich., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- If you think you know ice cream best, prove it! Hudsonville Ice Cream is kicking off 2026 in a big way with the return of its Ultimate Ice Cream Fan contest for 2026, with a sweet cash prize and a one-year supply of real premium ice cream, including its newest Limited Edition flavor, Birthday Cake ice cream.

Hudsonville launches its Ultimate Ice Cream Fan contest and new Limited Edition Birthday Cake ice cream.

Eating ice cream is an important job, and one that Hudsonville Ice Cream has been making possible for 100 years. To enter, ice cream experts should submit a creative 30-second video explaining why they are the Ultimate Ice Cream Fan and know ice cream better than anyone. Entries should be submitted by Feb. 13, 2026, at rewards.hudsonvilleicecream.com/photos .

The Ultimate Ice Cream Fan will receive a special prize package of $3,000 cash, a year's worth of real premium ice cream from Hudsonville Ice Cream, and other exclusive experiences, including the possibility of creating their own distinct flavor at Hudsonville's state-of-the-art headquarters and ice cream swag. The Ultimate Ice Cream Fan will also receive early access to future flavor launches from Hudsonville, which recently included the introduction of Little Debbie Ice Cream Sandwiches .

"Being the Ultimate Ice Cream Fan this past year was a dream come true," said Grace Bremmer, the 2025 Ultimate Ice Cream Fan. "I had the best time creating my own ice cream flavor called Ultimate Salty Sweet Chaos, going behind the scenes to see how Hudsonville Ice Cream is made, and talking about ice cream on TV and with everyone I met. It's time for me to pass the scoop to the next ultimate fan, and I'm excited to see how that person shares their love of ice cream with the world!"

The contest is part of the launch of Hudsonville Rewards, a new loyalty program where ice cream lovers can earn points and badges, share their favorite Hudsonville flavors, and score free ice cream and other prizes. Visit rewards.hudsonvilleicecream.com to learn more.

The 2026 Ultimate Ice Cream Fan Contest on Hudsonville Rewards is just one part of a year-long series of celebrations honoring Hudsonville Ice Cream's 100th birthday. The new Limited Edition Birthday Cake ice cream also will be making its debut in freezer aisles this month, featuring a white cake batter flavored ice cream with pound cake pieces, rainbow sprinkles and a blue frosting swirl.

Limited Edition Birthday Cake ice cream will be available at a number of retailers, including Meijer, Kroger, Walmart, Food City, Busch's Fresh Food Market, Family Fare, D&W, VG's Grocery, Berkot's Super Foods, Tony's Fresh Market and Strack & Van Til Food Market.

About Hudsonville Ice Cream

Hudsonville makes real premium ice cream you can enjoy every day. Founded in Michigan 100 years ago, Hudsonville Ice Cream combines time-tested recipes with fresh milk and cream from local farms and other delicious ingredients to make the favorite flavors that have been loved for generations. This family-owned and operated company has revolutionized how ice cream is made, with the most progressive ice cream manufacturing facility in the country. Learn more at hudsonvilleicecream.com .

Contact: Lindsay Wyskowski, [email protected]

SOURCE Hudsonville Ice Cream