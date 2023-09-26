Introducing Lucihub Butterfly: The AI-Powered Assistant Creative Director Accelerating Video Production

News provided by

Lucihub

26 Sep, 2023, 11:40 ET

Bringing Ideas to Life: From Concept to Completion with a Single Platform

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucihub, the award-winning AI-powered video production platform and mobile app is set to redefine the video production paradigm. Today, the company announced the launch of Lucihub Butterfly, the AI-powered assistant creative director designed to streamline the video creation process from concept to completion.

This innovative product leverages the capabilities of multiple AI platform services, enabling users to swiftly convert their ideas into gripping scripts, precise shot lists, and vivid visual storyboards.

Continue Reading

"Our goal is to make the video creation process as simple and efficient as possible, and I believe with the addition of Lucihub Butterfly, we've achieved this. With Lucihub Butterfly, users have the power and expertise of an entire production team right at their fingertips. It's not just about creating videos; it's about crafting stories that resonate," said Amer Tadayon, CEO of Lucihub.

Lucihub Butterfly is the latest addition to the Lucihub platform and seamlessly integrates with its video production cloud. When it's time to bring your vision to life, use your smartphone to film your scenes, and then upload and receive a professionally edited video within hours.

For more information visit Lucihub's website.

ABOUT LUCIHUB

Lucihub is an AI-powered video production platform and mobile app. Its service captures user-generated content from multiple collaborators and outputs professionally edited videos in hours not weeks. Lucihub combines technology and creativity to empower content creators to bring professional, timely content to market.  To learn more, please visit: www.lucihub.com.

Media Contact:                                                                                             
Yanick Dalhouse
press@lucihub.com

SOURCE Lucihub

Also from this source

LUCIHUB SELECTED FOR MICROSOFT FOR STARTUPS FOUNDERS HUB PROGRAM

Tech Visionary Tim Huckaby Joins LuciHub as Chief Technology Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.