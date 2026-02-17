Introducing method® super shine, a next‑generation dish soap line powered by enzymes for a dramatically stronger clean

Classic liquid dish soaps are falling short, leaving behind stuck-on food, made with harsh chemicals, and needing prolonged scrubbing that fuel tension and disconnection at the sink. According to a consumer survey* commissioned by the brand, more than half (57%) of Americans regularly argue over dirty dishes, with just as many saying those disputes have led them to end — or consider ending — a relationship. method calls this everyday stress "dish drama," the emotional buildup that occurs when ineffective dish soap turns a simple chore into a recurring conflict. The survey also points to a simple fix: performance. Nearly six in ten Americans (58%) say a more effective dish soap that cuts through grease with less scrubbing for less time spent at the sink would help ease tension at home, highlighting how performance at the sink can stop dish drama from escalating. Designed to help end dish drama before it starts, method super shine's innovative formulas clean messes with ease, so dishes don't become the reason for a breakup.

The science behind the shine

At the heart of method super shine liquid dish soap is a powerful duo of enzymes — amylase and protease that target food soils immediately on contact. Inspired by the naturally occurring enzymes used in digestion, amylase breaks down grime left by starches like rice or potatoes while protease tackles protein soils left by eggs and meats. The award-winning formula eats away and lifts tough messes with ease, removing up to 99% of grease with significantly less scrubbing**, creating a smoother, quicker dish-washing experience. Despite its strength, the formula remains gentle on hands, making glove-free washing easier than ever.

The power of foam, exclusively at Target

Some stubborn dish soils need an extra-strength solution, which is where method super shine foaming dish spray comes in. Alongside amylase and protease, the formula also contains lipase to cut through fats like butter, oil and grease. Its self-foaming new-to-market trigger delivers wide-spray coverage, effortlessly coating dishes to lift away even the toughest messes. To bring this powerful formula to sinks nationwide, method is launching its powerful foaming dish spray exclusively at Target, both online and in stores across the country.

Scents that whisk you away

The method super shine dish line is available in three scents crafted to transport you far from the kitchen sink, as well as a fragrance-free option. Each fragrance is a sensory escape - lush, bright, and delightfully unexpected for dish soap.

among the orchards - takes you to a breezy orchard at golden hour with notes of apples, quince, and peach

- takes you to a breezy orchard at golden hour with notes of apples, quince, and peach coastal citron - whisks you away to a quick dip off the Amalfi coast with citrusy notes of lemon and grapefruit

- whisks you away to a quick dip off the Amalfi coast with citrusy notes of lemon and grapefruit dewy daze – transports you to rolling hills at sunrise with fresh green, herbal, and floral notes

– transports you to rolling hills at sunrise with fresh green, herbal, and floral notes free + clear – gives you the same powerful cleaners without any fragrance

Designed for your home with the future in mind

method super shine liquid and foaming formulas clean tough grease and are made without dyes, parabens, phthalates, phosphates, or DEAs. Each bottle (excluding caps and triggers) is made from 100% collected and recycled plastic, and both bottles and caps are fully recyclable, while the foaming dish spray triggers are designed to be reused refill after refill. Together, thoughtful ingredients, responsible design, and high-performance cleaning reflect method's more than 25-year legacy of disrupting the cleaning aisle.

method super shine liquid dish soap and refills are now available nationwide, both online and in stores, including Amazon and methodproducts.com. method super shine foaming dish spray will be available exclusively at Target online and in stores, alongside the full method super shine dish portfolio beginning March 1. The 16 oz liquid and foaming spray dish soaps retail for $4.99 and $6.99 respectively, while the 48 oz liquid and 16 oz foaming spray refills are priced at $11.49 and $5.99, respectively.

To learn more about method's home cleaning offering, head to @methodproducts on Instagram and TikTok, or visit methodproducts.com.

**Versus original method dish soap

About method

method (methodproducts.com) creates home cleaning and personal care products designed to transform routine into ritual. With a bold, design-driven approach and a commitment to powerful scent and formulas designed with the future in mind, method brings a fresh perspective to the everyday. From its iconic packaging to its sensory-first approach, method challenges stale category norms — reimagining mundane spaces like the bathroom, kitchen, and beyond as spaces for creativity, confidence, and self-expression.

*Survey Methodology

This online survey was fielded in the United States between December 3 and December 10, 2025, among a nationally representative sample of 1,005 U.S. adults. It was conducted by creative market research company Atomik Research, part of 4mediagroup. The margin of error is +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent.

SOURCE method products