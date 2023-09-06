Introducing Mobly, a New Mobile-First SaaS Application to Capture Qualified Leads and Get Them in CRM in Seconds

Easily capture contacts from any event and seamlessly integrate them

into CRM and marketing automation platforms for immediate follow-up

Mobly brings long-awaited mobile software innovation to sales acceleration market,

helping B2B companies generate faster leads and revenue

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile software startup, Mobly, introduced its new application for B2B companies to drive a faster and more accurate lead capture process. With Mobly, search contacts by name and company or scan a badge or business card using AI-powered optical character recognition (OCR) at any event. Mobly then enriches the lead information and automatically syncs profile and activity data in CRM or marketing automation platforms to reduce the time to a qualified lead – a process that usually takes companies days or weeks can now be done in seconds. The Mobly app is available today for Apple iOS and Google Android users.

Create a list, search or use AI-powered OCR to scan contacts, enrich the lead information, and seamlessly integrate profile and activity data in CRM.

Founded by industry software veterans with nearly 50 years of combined sales, product, and engineering leadership experience, Mobly is a mobile-first SaaS platform that connects field marketing, demand generation, sales, and revenue operations. Capture leads from any event, drive customer engagement, and get accurate insights to speed the sales cycle – all from one place.

"All our leads, conversations, and steps kick off within Mobly and seamlessly integrate into our CRM system," said Paige Bennett, director of experiential marketing at Awardco, an early adopter of Mobly. "Now our sales squad dedicates less effort to recording tasks and can keep their eyes on nurturing those valuable customer connections."

The chances of closing a deal are eight times higher when replying to a lead within five minutes.1 While mobile is intertwined in today's business environment, most sales acceleration technologies are purpose-built for a desktop experience, making the process of capturing leads and entering them into a database highly manual and different for every event. This slows response times from sales and marketing and creates longer sales cycles, cold opportunities, and missed revenue.

"Mobly speeds up the lead collection process and streamlines getting solid data to the sales team for their follow-up," continued Bennett. "Gone are the days of relying on and shelling out for expensive event-exclusive scanners. This not only keeps our budget in check but also establishes a uniform approach for every single event."

Mobly is an event-agnostic lead capture app for field teams to scan and find contacts, segment lists, assign leads to a campaign, specify their interests, and automate actional next steps for sales and marketing. Enriched lead information such as contact and company data, social media profiles, and other metadata are then added for a more accurate picture of registrants and booth visitors. Native integration with leading CRM and marketing automation platforms ensures a near real-time hand-off of leads to sales and marketing.

"Sales acceleration falls apart when a laptop isn't handy. Mobly changes that with a mobile-first platform for field and sales teams on the go," said Zach Barney, co-founder and CEO of Mobly. "Organizations can confidently maintain an accurate pipeline, automatically trigger next steps to keep the sales cycle moving, and finally show measurable ROI from their field strategies."

With recent angel funding to kickstart the company earlier this year, Mobly developed its mobile platform and signed more than 10 early adopter companies so far. Today's news signals the company's focus and investment in a mobile-first platform for the important sales acceleration market, an opportunity estimated to be $4 billion globally.

Mobly's capabilities to capture leads, enrich them, call, text, email, or send a social media message to a new lead, and integrate lead information and activity data in CRM and marketing automation platforms are available today. Advanced insights and analytics will be available later this year.

For more information and to download Mobly for a free trial, visit getmobly.com . Meet the Mobly team at upcoming industry events such as Dreamforce, SaaStr, HubSpot INBOUND, and Silicon Slopes and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Mobly

Mobly Inc. is a mobile-first software platform to capture qualified leads at in-person events and get them in CRM and marketing automation systems faster. Founded in 2023, Mobly gives field marketing, demand generation, sales, and revenue leaders more accurate records, pipeline visibility, forecasting, and continuity across their operations. Visit getmobly.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

