Mobly Secures $2.5 Million Seed Round to Transform Lead Capture and Qualification in B2B

Funding will accelerate mobile software innovation for field marketers

to collect leads at any event and deliver them to sales in seconds

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile software company, Mobly , today announced it raised $2.5 million in seed funding. The company's financing round is led by Peterson Ventures , with participation from VITALIZE Venture Capital , Peak Ventures , Tenzing Capital , Upstream Ventures, and Service Provider Capital , as well as several strategic angel investors. Taylor Jones, principal at Peterson Ventures, will also join Mobly's board of directors and Caroline Casson, partner at VITALIZE Venture Capital, will be a board observer.

Mobly co-Founder and CEO, Zach Barney, co-founder and COO, Kris Jenkins, and CTO, Joe Turner (from left to right) raised $2.5 million in seed funding to help field teams capture qualified leads at in-person events and get them in CRM and marketing automation systems in seconds.

Mobly's latest funding follows a previous angel investment of $445,000 and will allow the company to further scale go-to-market operations, expand its engineering team, and accelerate the development of new enterprise features and capabilities.

Mobly was founded in 2023 to bring long-awaited mobile software innovation to the sales acceleration market, gaining nearly 40 customers over the past year, including enterprises. The company's mobile-first SaaS application allows B2B companies to easily capture contacts at any event, enrich the lead information, and automatically sync profile and activity data in CRM or marketing automation platforms (MAP) for immediate sales follow-up.

The typical lead capture and qualification process at events is expensive, manual, and slow. Marketing relies on costly event-exclusive scanners to collect contacts, waits days or weeks to get leads back, and then enters the data manually into a CRM system, MAP, or spreadsheet.

"Events are often the largest line item in B2B marketing budgets, but marketers struggle getting qualified leads to sales teams fast enough to show ROI from their field strategies," said Taylor Jones, principal at Peterson Ventures. "Mobly makes expensive badge scanners obsolete and eliminates the many tools and manual processes needed to capture and enrich event leads. We're thrilled to partner with Mobly as they address this underserved market and help companies reduce the time getting a sales lead at an event into CRM from weeks to seconds."

The Mobly app is event-agnostic, allowing field teams to search contacts by name and company or scan a badge or business card using AI-powered optical character recognition (OCR). Mobly then enriches the lead information with contact and company data, social media profiles, and other metadata for more accurate information on registrants and booth visitors. Native integration with CRM and MAP syncs data in near real-time so sales can respond to a qualified lead in seconds.

"With decades of sales, product, and engineering leadership, the Mobly team has a unique perspective on the problem with B2B lead response and the solution to solve it," said Caroline Casson, partner at VITALIZE Venture Capital. "Mobile innovation in sales acceleration has been almost non-existent, so the market is ripe for disruption. Mobly fits squarely in our strategy to champion people-first, data-driven big ideas that transform how we work. We believe Mobly will redefine lead capture and qualification for event marketers."

"Collecting leads and getting good data at events is too hard and time-consuming. Over the past year, we've proven that customers are ready to take control of their lead qualification process and event data," said Zach Barney, co-founder and CEO of Mobly. "Sales and marketing get excited about cutting steps out of qualifying leads, generating faster response times, and driving higher conversions. With this latest round of funding, we're focused on delivering continued innovation that helps marketers accelerate their speed to lead."

The Mobly app is currently available for Apple iOS and Google Android users. Be sure to meet the Mobly team at B2B Marketing Exchange in booth #114 to learn more and see a demo. For more information, visit getmobly.com .

About Mobly

Mobly Inc. is a mobile-first software platform to capture qualified leads at in-person events and get them in CRM and marketing automation systems faster. Founded in 2023, Mobly gives field marketing, demand generation, sales, and revenue leaders more accurate records, pipeline visibility, forecasting, and continuity across their operations. Visit getmobly.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

