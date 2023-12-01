Introducing Mundus Mini HD by EQUASHIELD: Redefining the Safe Handling of Hazardous Drugs

The Next Generation in Safe, Efficient, and High-Quality Automated Compounding of Hazardous Drugs

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EQUASHIELD, a leading innovator in the field of Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTD) and automated compounding solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, the Mundus Mini HD. This state-of-the-art solution combines EQUASHIELD's unrivaled commitment to safety, quality, and efficiency with breakthrough technology to revolutionize the landscape of automated pharmacy compounding of hazardous drugs.

EQUASHIELD's latest advancement in Automated Hazardous Drug Compounding - Mundus Mini HD

The Mundus Mini HD is designed to be a major advancement in automated compounding of hazardous drugs. Leveraging EQUASHIELD's unique CSTD, this compact yet powerful solution ensures the utmost safety in handling hazardous drugs, minimizing risks of contamination, exposure, and medication errors.

 Safety and quality are at the core of the Mundus Mini HD, offering improved traceability, reporting, and dose accuracy verification with three embedded cameras, machine vision, and AI technology. This powerful combination significantly reduces the risk of errors attributable to the compounding process, such as incorrect medication or diluent, wrong dosage amounts, and mislabeling. Its streamlined workflow management enhances efficiency and significantly reduces medication errors, making the compounding process smarter and safer. 

The Mundus Mini HD offers remarkable efficiency without compromising on quality, compounding up to 37 individual doses per hour. It effectively meets your compounding requirements, enhancing patient care while saving valuable labor resources. Its seamless integration with all major manufacturers' drug vials and IV bags, coupled with a compact footprint, makes it an ideal solution for healthcare professionals, regardless of the hospital size. Furthermore, its plug-and-play bidirectional compatibility allows for effortless integration with hospital EMR systems, minimizing the need for extensive IT resources.

"At EQUASHIELD, we don't just innovate. We are constantly redefining safety, efficiency, and quality in healthcare. The Mundus Mini HD is a fitting addition to the EQUASHIELD product line, upholding our legacy," says Jason Dutcher, Director of Strategic Accounts.

EQUASHIELD invites you to experience the Mundus Mini HD firsthand at the ASHP Midyear Conference in Anaheim, CA, December 4th - 7th, 2023. Join us at EQUASHIELD's Booth 947 and discover how we are simplifying and enhancing hazardous drug compounding.

For more information about the Mundus Mini HD and our full range of products, please visit the EQUASHIELD Website.

Press Contact:
EQUASHIELD LLC | [email protected] | 516-684-8200

About EQUASHIELD

Established in 2009, EQUASHIELD Compounding Technologies is a globally recognized leading provider of manual and automated solutions for compounding and administration, committed to safeguarding healthcare professionals from exposure to hazardous drugs while increasing efficiency. EQUASHIELD's product suite includes its flagship CSTD and the Mundus Mini HD, a groundbreaker in safe automated compounding of hazardous drugs. EQUASHIELD CSTD is CE-marked and FDA-cleared for preventing microbial ingress for up to seven days and for full-volume use of the Syringe Unit. Together, the EQUASHIELD CSTD and Mundus Mini HD redefine handling hazardous drugs, reducing the risk of exposure to hazardous drugs and simplifying workflows.

SOURCE Equashield LLC

