Introducing My Workers' Compensation ID: Empowering Injured Workers with Mobile Access to Vital Health Information

PHILADELPHIA, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta, the leading provider of provider directories and provider data management for workers' compensation, government, and healthcare, proudly unveils its latest innovation: My Workers' Compensation ID (My WC ID), a mobile app that serves as a powerful enhancement to our Health Ticket platform. Designed to empower workers' compensation insurance companies and enhance the experience of injured workers, My WC ID redefines the landscape of claims management by offering injured workers unparalleled access to vital health information via their mobile devices.

Built as an integral component of our comprehensive Health Ticket platform, My WC ID seamlessly integrates with existing workflows, offering a streamlined solution that enhances efficiency and improves outcomes for workers' comp insurance companies and their clients.

Key Features of My Workers' Compensation ID include:

Centralized Access : My WC ID provides insurance companies with a centralized platform to efficiently manage and deliver vital information to injured workers, ensuring seamless access to critical information.

: My WC ID provides insurance companies with a centralized platform to efficiently manage and deliver vital information to injured workers, ensuring seamless access to critical information. Real-time Updates : With My WC ID, insurance companies can instantly update important claim information, Pharmacy information, physician forms, scheduled services, and physician contact details, ensuring injured workers always have the most up-to-date and accurate information at their fingertips.

: With My WC ID, insurance companies can instantly update important claim information, Pharmacy information, physician forms, scheduled services, and physician contact details, ensuring injured workers always have the most up-to-date and accurate information at their fingertips. Enhanced Communication : The application facilitates seamless communication between insurance companies, injured workers, and healthcare providers, fostering transparency and collaboration throughout the claims process.

: The application facilitates seamless communication between insurance companies, injured workers, and healthcare providers, fostering transparency and collaboration throughout the claims process. Customizable Solutions: My WC ID allows insurance companies to tailor to their unique requirements, allowing them to adapt the platform to their specific workflows, claim communications, and preferences.

"At Perspecta, we understand the challenges faced by workers' compensation insurance companies in delivering timely and accurate health information to injured workers," stated Howard Koenig, CEO of Perspecta. "With the launch of My Workers' Compensation ID, we are empowering insurance providers with a transformative solution that streamlines communication, enhances efficiency, and improves overall outcomes for injured workers."

My Workers' Compensation ID represents a significant step forward in the evolution of workers' compensation, offering insurance companies a powerful tool to optimize claims management and enhance customer satisfaction.

My WC ID is available for Apple and Android users. For more information about My Workers' Compensation ID and to schedule a demo, please visit www.goperspecta.net.

About Perspecta

Perspecta is the leader in provider data management solutions designed to optimize the business of healthcare. With a portfolio powered by industry-leading technologies, Perspecta is reimagining provider data management. Through deep domain expertise and a spirit of innovation, Perspecta accelerates the transformation of provider network management, delivering value to customers and the providers, consumers, and partners they serve. Perspecta's provider data management solutions create a better user experience and significant return on investment for health plans, workers' compensation, and provider organizations. With the industry's highest accuracy rating of more than 95%, Perspecta is the leading choice for provider network data & directory management. Learn more at www.goperspecta.net.

