Introducing Neuro Wellness Spa's 10th Psychiatry and TMS Clinic

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The vibrant community of Pasadena has welcomed an innovative addition to its wellness landscape with the grand opening of Neuro Wellness Spa. This comprehensive mental health clinic is co-founded by Dr. Martha Koo, a distinguished leader in psychiatry and a driving force in the advancement of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy. Pasadena is the 10th Neuro Wellness Spa location throughout Greater Los Angeles, expanding the brand's mission to increase access to affordable, exceptional mental health care to all Angelenos.

Dr. Martha Koo, the current President and board member of the Clinical TMS Society (CTMSS) and a board member of the Foundation for the Advancement of Clinical TMS (FACTMS), brings unparalleled expertise and passion to addressing mental health solutions through Neuro Wellness Spa. With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to innovation in mental health treatment, the newest location will offer Pasadena, and its neighboring residents, access to compassionate care and expert clinicians in a serene, spa-like environment.

"Neuro Wellness Spa is not just a medical clinic; it's a sanctuary for those seeking the most advanced, non-invasive mental health treatments delivered with personalized care in a welcoming, compassionate setting," says Dr. Koo. "Our goal is to provide a comprehensive approach to psychiatry that combines the latest evidence-based advancements with a focus on holistic wellness and individualized care."

Joining Dr. Koo's team as the Medical Director of Neuro Wellness Spa Pasadena is Dr. Jahanzeb Khan, a board-certified Psychiatrist, and Marissa Chantorn, a board-certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP). Dr. Khan earned his MD from Windsor University School of Medicine before attending University Hospitals, Case Western Reserve University, where he completed fellowships in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry as well as Community and Public Mental Health Psychiatry. He has served in various leadership roles, including Medical Director of Psychiatric Emergency Services and Division Chief of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, providing the best interventions for those in need.

"I am so excited to have joined NWS as a Medical Director," says Dr. Khan. "With training in child, adolescent and adult psychiatry, and leadership experience in public health, I am eager to join a company focused on innovative, transformative, patient-centered care that is accessible to the entire community."

Neuro Wellness Spa's newest location will support community wellbeing by offering an array of mental health services, including:

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy : A non-invasive, non-drug, and FDA-cleared neuromodulation treatment, for adults and adolescents ages 15 and older, that uses gentle magnetic pulses to treat depression, anxiety, OCD, and more.

A non-invasive, non-drug, and FDA-cleared neuromodulation treatment, for adults and adolescents ages 15 and older, that uses gentle magnetic pulses to treat depression, anxiety, OCD, and more. Comprehensive Psychiatric Assessments : Accurate diagnoses and tailored treatment plans for adults and adolescents, ages 12 and older.

Accurate diagnoses and tailored treatment plans for adults and adolescents, ages 12 and older. Psychotherapy : Evidence-based talk therapy program for adults, available online and in-person, led by expert clinicians who specialize in a variety of mental health treatment modalities, including cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), exposure and response prevention (ERP), mindfulness, psychodynamic and narrative therapy, and more.

Evidence-based talk therapy program for adults, available online and in-person, led by expert clinicians who specialize in a variety of mental health treatment modalities, including cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), exposure and response prevention (ERP), mindfulness, psychodynamic and narrative therapy, and more. Medication Management : Safe and effective pharmacological treatment options for adults and adolescents, ages 12 and older.

In addition to offering the full range of outpatient mental health treatments, Neuro Wellness Spa provides a tranquil environment designed to enhance relaxation and promote healing. The clinic's amenities include private treatment rooms, aromatherapy, calming spaces for TMS sessions, and a dedicated team of professionals committed to delivering exceptional care.

Neuro Wellness Spa's newest clinic joins Clear Behavioral Health, whose Pasadena site opened in May, in providing a full continuum of in-network behavioral health treatment in Pasadena. Both brands are aligned under their parent company, Your Behavioral Health, to offer a clear path to sustained well-being that is delivered by licensed and credentialed experts and is available online and in-person across California. Your Behavioral Health's family of brands — including Clear Behavioral Health, New Life House, and Neuro Wellness Spa — delivers specialized programs for depression, anxiety, trauma-related issues, addiction, and other mental health conditions through a range of services, including detox, outpatient (PHP/IOP), interventional psychiatry, and residential care. Co-founders Mike Joly, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Martha Koo, Chief Medical Director, lead Your Behavioral Health alongside an expert team of clinicians located across Southern California.

For more information about Neuro Wellness Spa, and to schedule an appointment, please visit our website at www.neurowellnessspa.com or call us at 877-644-8434.

About Dr. Martha Koo

Dr. Martha Koo is a leading expert in neurotherapy and an influential advocate for the advancement of mental health treatments. As the Co-Founder/Supervising Medical Director of Neuro Wellness Spa and clinical supervisor at Clear Behavioral Health, Dr. Koo is Board Certified in Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine. She is passionate about using psychopharmacology, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, and is certified in the application of Neurostar rTMS, Brainsway Deep TMS and MagVenture rTMS Therapy. As President of the Clinical TMS Society (CTMSS), and a board member of the Foundation for the Advancement of Clinical TMS (FACTMS), she has made significant contributions to the field of TMS therapy. She is also a guest lecturer at the New Center for Psychoanalysis and the Los Angeles Psychoanalytic Society and Institute, and she is an active member of the American Psychiatric Association, the New Center for Psychoanalysis, American Society of Addiction Medicine, the California Psychiatric Society, and the Southern California Psychiatric Society. Her dedication to improving mental health care has earned her recognition as a top provider and innovator in the industry.

About Neuro Wellness Spa

Neuro Wellness Spa enhances mental wellbeing through compassionate, evidence-based care. As Southern California's first private TMS center, we combine advanced neurotechnology with a comprehensive approach to wellbeing across 12 locations and growing. Our services include Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), psychopharmacology, and integrative psychotherapy, delivered by expert clinicians committed to personalized care. We aim to transform mental health care, providing a supportive environment for patients to achieve optimal cognitive and emotional health. For more information about our services, and to schedule a consultation, please visit www.neurowellnessspa.com.

About Clear Behavioral Health

Clear Behavioral Health, formerly Clear Recovery Center, is a leading Los Angeles-based provider of comprehensive, in-network behavioral health treatment programs. Our mission is simple: to help those struggling with mental health and addiction live healthy and purposeful lives. Our unique story started with a vision to make clinically excellent, highly individualized mental health services accessible to all. For a list of our 14 locations, visit www.clearbehavioralhealth.com .

About Your Behavioral Health

Your Behavioral Health is a leading regional behavioral health services platform that provides comprehensive, best-in-class services for adults and teens across the continuum of mental health and addiction treatment. With state-of-the-art facilities across Southern California, expert clinical teams, and pioneering evidence-based and patient-centric approach to care, Your Behavioral Health offers specialized residential, inpatient and outpatient programs for depression, anxiety, trauma-related issues, substance abuse and other mental health conditions. Its family of brands includes Clear Behavioral Health, New Life House, and Neuro Wellness Spa. For more information, please visit www.yourbehavioralhealth.com .

