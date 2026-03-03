INTRODUCING NEW BUTTERZERO, NON-ALCOHOLIC WINES BY BUTTER

Butter Wines introduces a premium alcohol-removed wine, bringing its great-taste-first focus to the growing non-alcoholic wine category

NAPA, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Butter Wines , best known for Butter Chardonnay —the number one best-selling premium SKU of Chardonnay1—introduces ButterZero™ , a new line of non-alcoholic wines. Crafted to deliver great taste with less than 0.5% alcohol by volume, 65 calories or less per glass2, and gluten-free, ButterZero expands the Butter portfolio with a premium option for wine consumers seeking more choice. The line launches with four varietals—Sparkling Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir—available in 750mL bottles.

Introducing ButterZero™ Speed Speed ButterZero™

"ButterZero non-alcoholic wines represent a meaningful evolution of the Butter portfolio," said John Anthony Truchard, Founder of Butter Wines, and CEO of John Anthony Wine & Spirits. "As adult beverage occasions continue to expand, consumers are looking for options that fit more moments in their lives. ButterZero meets that demand with great-tasting non-alcoholic wines, while staying true to our commitment to quality, approachability, and enjoyment."

Building on the success of ButterLight Chardonnay's 2025 debut, voted as the #1 best-tasting light wine3 and ranked the #1 best-selling low-alcohol Chardonnay in its first year4, Butter Wines continues to respond to growing interest in lower- and no-alcohol wine options. ButterZero extends Butter's focus on great taste into the non-alcoholic wine category, offering easy-to-love options at an accessible price point. Designed to give wine consumers more choice, ButterZero fits seamlessly into a broader range of wine occasions, from weekday gatherings and hosting to buzz-free happy hours, without sacrificing enjoyment.

"This launch has been something we've been excited to bring to life for a long time," said Michele Truchard, Co-Founder of Butter Wines. "ButterZero offers a delicious, non-alcoholic wine option that still feels social and celebratory. It opens up new ways for people to enjoy wine, whether they're spending time with friends, hosting at home, or choosing a lighter option."

A recent survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of ButterZero points to growing interest in non-alcoholic wine, particularly in social settings like happy hour. According to the findings, 60% of respondents say non-alcoholic drinks are appealing during happy hour, and 59% already choose low- or non-alcohol options. Wine also emerged as one of the top low-alcohol beverage choices overall, reinforcing its continued relevance as consumers seek more options. Preferences span generations as well—Gen Z is equally likely to choose full or low-alcohol drinks during happy hour, while baby boomers are more likely than any other group to prefer non-alcoholic options, choosing them over both full and low-alcohol beverages.

"ButterZero is a pivotal addition to the John Anthony Wine & Spirits portfolio building on consumer demand for ButterLight Chardonnay low alcohol wine," said Sarah Montague, Chief Marketing Officer of Butter Wines. "Our ability to bring great-tasting innovations to the adult beverage category to meet rapidly evolving consumer needs for new formats, varietals, and occasions is critical. Launching ButterZero in a portfolio of four varietals that truly taste amazing is our latest commitment to elevating while we innovate."

ButterZero is available in four varietals, each offering a distinct, easy-drinking style: ButterZero Sparkling Rosé is sprightly with strawberry aromas, ButterZero Sauvignon Blanc is tropical, light, and refreshing; ButterZero Chardonnay is smooth, bright, and creamy; and ButterZero Pinot Noir is softly sophisticated and juicy.

To celebrate the launch, Butter Wines is inviting fans nationwide to enter Win Butter & Blooms for a Year sweepstakes. Three lucky winners will receive a year of fresh bouquets delivered to their door, a grocery gift card, and exclusive limited-edition Butter merch. The sweepstakes is live now through May 17, 2026. No purchase is necessary and it is open to legal residents age 21+. For more information on the official rules and to enter, please visit SipButter.com .

ButterZero will be merchandised in the non-alcoholic section of the wine aisle. Known for delivering great-tasting wines at an accessible price point, Butter Wines offers a wide range for any occasion. The full Butter portfolio includes original Butter Wines—Butter Chardonnay, Butter Sauv Blanc, Butter Pinot Noir, Butter Cab, and Butter Bubbles—along with ButterLight Chardonnay, and the new ButterZero non-alcoholic line including ButterZero Sparkling Rosé, ButterZero Sauvignon Blanc, ButterZero Chardonnay and ButterZero Pinot Noir. All are available for under $20 (MSRP) at grocery, convenience, and liquor stores nationwide, as well as online at SipButter.com .

About Butter Wines

Butter Wines by JaM Cellars is a category-leading portfolio of easy-to-love wines made by Napa Valley vintners John and Michele Truchard (the "J" and "M" in JaM). The portfolio spans four collections—The Originals, Light, Zero and To Go. The Originals include Butter Chardonnay—the best-selling single SKU of premium Chardonnay—Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Cabernet, and Bubbles. Light features ButterLight Chardonnay, named the #1 best-tasting Light wine in its first year. NEW ButterZero delivers the same great taste in a non-alcoholic lineup including Sparkling Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir. Butter is also available in fun, to-go packaging, including 250ml 4-pack ButterCans and 375mL half bottles in select varietals. Butter Wines are meant to be enjoyed anytime—whether it's a special occasion or an everyday celebration. Check out Butter by JaM Cellars on Facebook and Instagram @jamcellars, #SipButter, or SipButter.com .

About John Anthony Wine & Spirits

Founder John Anthony Truchard started John Anthony Wine & Spirits (JAWS) in 2003 with signature Napa Valley wine brand, John Anthony Vineyards, which continues to receive critical acclaim today. The company has experienced significant growth creating several wine brands including popular Butter Wines , which disrupted the wine aisle with its quality and simplicity—receiving multi-year Hot Brand and Blue Chip Brand awards; Serial Wines , Paso Robles—a quality series of killer wines from this thrilling region; and Weather Wines , Chardonnay and Pinot Noirs from Sonoma Coast. JAWS' expansion beyond wine began with Johnny Tejas Real-Tequila Soda RTD, continues with new Japanese Sake brand, Hachidori ; and more offerings to come. Graced with a vision to become the next billion dollar beverage company, JAWS continues to expand its portfolio in key growth sectors building on four core pillars: Authenticity of products we believe in: Application of craftsmanship; Prioritization of "Great Flavor First"; and growth through anticipation and innovation. Learn more at JohnAnthonyWS.com .

1Source: Nielsen: #1 Best-Selling Chardonnay, Total US xAOC, 52wks Ending 12.27.2025, Chardonnay, $13+, 750mL

2ButterZero per 8 fl oz. less than 0.5% ABV and 65 calories or less per serving

3Source: The Tasting Panel Magazine, April 2025, blind tasting of industry professionals against 13 light wines 8-9% ABV

4Source: Nielsen: #1 Best-Selling Light Chardonnay, Total US xAOC, 4 wks Ending 01.24.26, Light Chardonnay, ABV 6-9%, 750mL

