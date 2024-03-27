Introducing new Tim Hortons® Dream Cookies, now available in the U.S., Celebrate the Everyday with 3 flavors featuring REESE'S Minis, M&M'S® MINIS, and more

News provided by

Tim Hortons

27 Mar, 2024, 08:00 ET

  • Tim Hortons new Dream Cookies are a dreamy, elevated cookie experience – large, topped or stuffed with indulgent ingredients, and baked fresh daily. Get them as a treat to make everyday occasions with family and friends a little extra special.
  • There are three flavors to choose from including Dream Cookies featuring REESE'S Minis and pecans, M&M'S® MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies, and a Rocky Road Dream Cookie with pecans, marshmallows, and chocolate.

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a delicious and dreamy new treat at participating Tim Hortons® restaurants across the United States to make everyday occasions with family and friends a little extra special: Dream Cookies!

Dream Cookies are elevating cookies at Tim Hortons to a new level – large, topped or stuffed with indulgent ingredients, and baked fresh daily.

Continue Reading
Dream Cookies featuring REESE’S Minis and pecans, M&M’S® MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies, and a Rocky Road Dream Cookie with pecans, marshmallows and chocolate.
Dream Cookies featuring REESE’S Minis and pecans, M&M’S® MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies, and a Rocky Road Dream Cookie with pecans, marshmallows and chocolate.

Try all three Tim Hortons Dream Cookie flavors including:

  • Dream Cookies made with REESE'S Minis and pecans – peanut butter cookies stuffed with pecans and topped with REESE'S Minis.
  • Dream Cookies made with M&M'S® MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies – sugar cookies packed with delicious white chocolate chips and colorful M&M'S® MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies.
  • Rocky Road Dream Cookies with pecans – chocolate cookies filled with pecans, marshmallows, and chocolate.

"For 60 years, the Tim Hortons brand has been synonymous with great coffee and delicious baked goods with amazing everyday value. We can't wait for guests to experience our elevated Dream Cookie platform and discover their new favorite cookies!" says Holly Ramsden, Vice President of Marketing at Tim Hortons US.

"Our Dream Cookies are a perfect treat to pair with an iced coffee during your next visit to Tims, or a great reason to make a special trip to pick up something to share and enjoy with family and friends."

TM & © 2024 Tim Hortons USA, Inc.
REESE'S trademark, trade dress and the orange color are used under license. © 2024 Mars or Affiliates. 

SOURCE Tim Hortons

Also from this source

Big year, bigger prizes! Tim Hortons® U.S. launches its most exciting Roll Up To Win® yet to continue the brand's 60th Anniversary celebration

Big year, bigger prizes! Tim Hortons® U.S. launches its most exciting Roll Up To Win® yet to continue the brand's 60th Anniversary celebration

Tim Hortons® is celebrating its 60th anniversary with its most exciting Roll Up To Win® promotion yet. Starting today and through March 31, Tims...
Celebrate 60 years of Tim Hortons® with two Retro donuts plus the return of Member Month, including Free Coffee Mondays with purchase

Celebrate 60 years of Tim Hortons® with two Retro donuts plus the return of Member Month, including Free Coffee Mondays with purchase

Tim Hortons is proudly celebrating the 60th anniversary of opening its very first restaurant in Canada, the 50th anniversary of establishing Tim...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics