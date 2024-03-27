Introducing new Tim Hortons® Dream Cookies, now available in the U.S., Celebrate the Everyday with 3 flavors featuring REESE'S Minis, M&M'S® MINIS, and more

Tim Hortons new Dream Cookies are a dreamy, elevated cookie experience – large, topped or stuffed with indulgent ingredients, and baked fresh daily. Get them as a treat to make everyday occasions with family and friends a little extra special.

There are three flavors to choose from including Dream Cookies featuring REESE'S Minis and pecans, M&M'S® MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies, and a Rocky Road Dream Cookie with pecans, marshmallows, and chocolate.

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a delicious and dreamy new treat at participating Tim Hortons® restaurants across the United States to make everyday occasions with family and friends a little extra special: Dream Cookies!

Dream Cookies are elevating cookies at Tim Hortons to a new level – large, topped or stuffed with indulgent ingredients, and baked fresh daily.

Dream Cookies featuring REESE’S Minis and pecans, M&M’S® MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies, and a Rocky Road Dream Cookie with pecans, marshmallows and chocolate.

Try all three Tim Hortons Dream Cookie flavors including:

Dream Cookies made with REESE'S Minis and pecans – peanut butter cookies stuffed with pecans and topped with REESE'S Minis.

Dream Cookies made with M&M'S ® MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies – sugar cookies packed with delicious white chocolate chips and colorful M&M'S ® MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies.

MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies – sugar cookies packed with delicious white chocolate chips and colorful M&M'S MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies. Rocky Road Dream Cookies with pecans – chocolate cookies filled with pecans, marshmallows, and chocolate.

"For 60 years, the Tim Hortons brand has been synonymous with great coffee and delicious baked goods with amazing everyday value. We can't wait for guests to experience our elevated Dream Cookie platform and discover their new favorite cookies!" says Holly Ramsden, Vice President of Marketing at Tim Hortons US.

"Our Dream Cookies are a perfect treat to pair with an iced coffee during your next visit to Tims, or a great reason to make a special trip to pick up something to share and enjoy with family and friends."

TM & © 2024 Tim Hortons USA, Inc.

REESE'S trademark, trade dress and the orange color are used under license. © 2024 Mars or Affiliates.

SOURCE Tim Hortons