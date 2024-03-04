Big year, bigger prizes! Tim Hortons® U.S. launches its most exciting Roll Up To Win® yet to continue the brand's 60th Anniversary celebration

To celebrate 60 years of Tim Hortons, this year's Roll Up to Win promotion is our most exciting yet! Starting today and through March 31 , Tims Rewards Members who purchase eligible hot or iced drinks* will earn Rolls to reveal on the Tim Hortons App or at RollUpToWin.com for a chance to win prizes.

NEW YORK , March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Hortons® is celebrating its 60th anniversary with its most exciting Roll Up To Win® promotion yet. Starting today and through March 31, Tims Rewards Members who purchase eligible hot or iced drinks* earn Rolls to swipe up and reveal on the Tim Hortons App or at RollUpToWin.com, for a chance to win amazing prizes.

This year's prizes include:

A 2024 Jeep® Wrangler Sport

Universal Orlando Resort Vacation Packages

JBL Speakers

$100 Gift Cards to Apple, DoorDash, Instacart & AirBnB

Gift Cards to Apple, DoorDash, Instacart & AirBnB Thousands of Tims products from free drinks to baked goods

$1,000 Weekly Jackpot for a Virtual Visa® Prepaid Card

In celebration of the 60th anniversary, there is an extra surprise this year. On top of all other prizes, guests who reveal their 60th roll will also receive a 10-pack of Timbits®.*

"Roll Up To Win is an iconic annual promotion that Tims guests look forward to playing every spring," said Tim Hortons U.S. President Katerina Glyptis. "And we're going big this year with bigger prizes to celebrate our 60th, including a 2024 Jeep® Wrangler Sport, two Universal Orlando Resort Vacation Packages, and many more exciting prizes!"

Over 35 years ago, Tim Hortons created Roll up the Rim to Win® as a "thank you" to guests, and since then, the unique contest has grown into an international event. Originally, Roll Up To Win was an in-restaurant promotion, and guests actually "rolled up" the rim of their cup to reveal their prize. Since then, Tim Hortons has turned the beloved game into an exciting digital experience accessible to guests from the Tims App.

Guests must have a free Tims Rewards account to play Roll Up To Win, either in the Tim Hortons App or at RollUpToWin.com. Visit timhortons.com/signup to join Tims Rewards today and RollUpToWin.com to see the full list of prizes available to be won and Official Rules.

*NO PURCH NEC. Tims Rewards acct req'd. 50 U.S. & D.C., (excl. FL), 18+. Enter by 3/31/24. Reveal Rolls through 4/12/24 and to enter the applicable weekly drawing. See Official Rules at rolluptowin.com for free entry, all entry requirements, odds & prize details. Food & Beverage Prizes must be redeemed prior to store close on 4/17/24. Prize claims subject to verification. VOID IN FL & WHERE PROHIBITED. Prize partners listed have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this promotion. Prizes shown are illustrative. All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About Tim Hortons®

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment and is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, teas and our famous Iced Capp® Beverages), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 systemwide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at timhortons.com.

