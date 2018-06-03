Introducing oneworld connect - a new way for airlines to link to the world's premier alliance

A date will be announced in due course for when Fiji Airways will start offering oneworld connect services and benefits (see below).

oneworld connect is the first new membership platform unveiled by oneworld since the alliance was originally announced 20 years ago.

oneworld is in discussion with other carriers interested in participating in the program, from various parts of the world including the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Each oneworld connect partner will need to have a minimum of three oneworld members as its sponsors to be initiated into the program. The initial oneworld sponsors of Fiji Airways will be all four of oneworld's original founding members - American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific and Qantas. The Australian carrier will additionally mentor Fiji Airways through its oneworld connect implementation process.

American Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Qantas already code-share and have frequent flyer links with Fiji Airways. British Airways and Fiji Airways are currently discussing areas for potential bilateral cooperation.

What oneworld connect means for customers

oneworld connect partners will provide select alliance benefits to frequent flyers from any oneworld member airline travelling on their flights, with a more extensive range of benefits offered with their oneworld sponsors.

Customers with Emerald, Sapphire or Ruby status in any oneworld member airline's frequent flyer program will be able to use priority check-in desks, where available. Also, customers with Emerald or Sapphire status will be offered priority boarding.

The additional benefits offered by oneworld connect partners to customers from their oneworld sponsors and vice versa include:

Through check-in of passengers and their baggage for journeys including connections between a connect carrier and any of its one world sponsors.

carrier and any of its world sponsors. The ability to earn and redeem frequent flyer rewards, and earn frequent flyer status points, for eligible flights. (For customers from one world connect airlines, these benefits depend on the one world connect partner offering a frequent flyer programme.)

world airlines, these benefits depend on the world partner offering a frequent flyer programme.) Access to select lounges at key airports for First or Business Class passengers or those with eligible top-tier frequent flyer status.

Select other customer benefits may also be offered between oneworld connect partners and their oneworld sponsor airlines.

All oneworld connect partners will make their networks available via Global Explorer, the round-the-world fare offered by all oneworld members and select other airlines. Fiji Airways already does so.

All oneworld connect partners will be required to maintain IATA IOSA safety certification.

oneworld's regular range of services and benefits remain in place for customers flying with the alliance's full member airlines and their affiliates.

CEOs explain oneworld connect's strategic rationale

oneworld Governing Board Chairman Pekka Vauramo, CEO of Finnair, said: "In the 20 years since oneworld's conception in 1998, global airline alliances have expanded their breadth to the extent that they now account for 60 per cent of total industry revenues and capacity globally, and 70 per cent of revenues between the world's top 125 business city airports.

"With most of the world's biggest airlines already signed up, global airline alliances have reached maturity, In the future, oneworld will target as full members large airlines that have a significant presence in the alliance's prime target market, providing connections between the world's leading business centres. Meantime, oneworld connect enables us to bring together more airlines to complement the alliance's global leaders, so customers can earn rewards and feel recognised while travelling even further."

oneworld CEO Rob Gurney added: "oneworld's current network of more than 1,000 destinations in 150 plus territories offers far-reaching global coverage, but there are still some regions where we would like to strengthen our presence further. With fewer potential new candidates available to recruit based on our established membership criteria, oneworld connect enables us to link up with other airlines whose networks are relevant to a subset of our members, who cannot meet oneworld's full membership requirements at this stage or who are not interested in full membership at present.

"This enables us and them to offer our customers more services and benefits across an even wider network and strengthen our relationship going forward, with a streamlined and rapid path to full membership later on where it makes sense for all parties."

Fiji Airways CEO Andre Viljoen stated: "Fiji Airways is thrilled and honoured to be the first oneworld connect partner globally. We are delighted to link Fiji, and the South Pacific to the world's premier airline alliance and further deepen our relationships in particular with Qantas, American Airlines, British Airways and Cathay Pacific. This important step for our airline enables us to offer more services and benefits to our own customers along with the others in the oneworld family, to achieve a greater presence for our airline internationally and to build on the in-bound tourism that is so vital to our home nation and our region."

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said: "As a oneworld founding member, it is great to see the alliance evolve to bring additional benefits to more customers and expand its joint network. We've worked closely with Fiji Airways for many years and are pleased to serve as its mentor as it comes on board as the first oneworld connect partner."

American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker added: "As another oneworld founding member, American Airlines is excited to be playing our part in this latest key development for what has become the world's premier airline alliance, now making access to the South Pacific more attractive than ever."

British Airways Chairman and CEO Alex Cruz stated: "British Airways looks forward to developing links with Fiji Airways as a oneworld connect partner and sponsor, for the benefit of both our airlines, our customers and the wider oneworld community."

Cathay Pacific Chief Executive Officer Rupert Hogg concluded: "Cathay Pacific was proud to play our part in founding oneworld 20 years ago and establishing it as the leading quality alliance – and we are proud today to be playing our part again in getting this exciting new membership platform oneworld connect off the ground, as a sponsor of our long-term code-share partner Fiji Airways."

About Fiji Airways

Fiji Airways is the flag carrier of Fiji. It serves 21 destinations in 13 countries and territories, including oneworld hubs Sydney, Hong Kong, Los Angeles and, from next month, Tokyo. Its domestic and regional subsidiary Fiji Link flies to a further nine destinations across the Fijian and neighbouring Pacific Islands nations.

Fiji Airways' inclusion in oneworld will add seven territories – its Fiji home and the neighbouring South Pacific nations of Kiribati, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Samoa – and a total of nine airports to the alliance's map, strengthening oneworld's position as the leading alliance serving the South Pacific.

The group operates a fleet of 18 aircraft, including five Airbus A330s (with a sixth joining the fleet shortly), five next generation Boeing 737s plus, on its inter-island routes, eight turboprops – ATR 72 and 42s and DHC6-Twin Otters. It offers a two-class Business and Economy product on most international routes, including seats that convert to angle lie-flat beds. Fiji Airways will be the first airline in the region to receive and operate brand new 737 MAX 8, to fly on its short and medium haul routes from December, offering an excellent cabin experience with modern in-flight amenities for guests.

In 2017, the airline boarded 1.6 million customers, generating revenues of US$ 452 million and achieving profits of US$ 44 million at the operating level and US$ 38 million net. It employs more than 1,300 people. Founded in 1951, it is 51% owned by the state of Fiji, with Qantas holding 46%. Its remaining shares are held mainly by the Governments of Samoa, Tonga, Kiribati and Nauru.

About oneworld

oneworld is an alliance of some of the world's leading airlines, committed to providing the highest level of service and convenience to frequent international travellers. oneworld members include American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, LATAM Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Jordanian, S7 Airlines and SriLankan Airlines, and around 30 affiliates. As part of oneworld, these airlines:

Serve more than 1,000 airports in 150 plus territories, with some 14,000 daily departures.

Carry almost 550 million passengers a year on a combined fleet of 3,500 aircraft.

Generate more than US$ 130 billion annual revenues.

oneworld member airlines work together to deliver consistently a superior, seamless travel experience, with special privileges and rewards for frequent flyers, including earning and redeeming miles and points across the entire alliance network. Top tier cardholders (Emerald and Sapphire) enjoy access to more than 650 airport lounges and are offered extra baggage allowances. The most regular travellers (Emerald) can also use fast track security lanes at select airports.

oneworld is the "most highly prized alliance" as current holder of:

FlightStats' Airline Alliance On-Time Performance Service Award for 2017, for the fifth year running.

Business Traveller's 2017 Best Airline Alliance for the fifth year running.

Global Traveler magazine's 2017 GT Tested Reader Survey – for the eighth year in a row.

Trazees' Favorite Airline Alliance, for the second time.

Business Traveler North America's 2017 Best in Business Travel Awards, for the third consecutive year.

World Travel Awards' World's Leading Airline Alliance 2017 for the 15th year running.

