Introducing Onyx Offsites & Trainings: New Company Empowers Organizations to Create Culture, Connection and Change

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx Offsites & Trainings , a new corporate concierge team training company, has launched today with a mission of empowering businesses to create meaningful culture, connection and change. Onyx offers offsites, retreats, trainings, community service programs, wellness and team-building programs for businesses of all sizes with employees working in remote, in-person and hybrid settings. The team behind Positive Adventures , a leader in experiential education and culture building for more than 15 years, created Onyx to address and meet companies' needs of re-integration and employee disengagement that have emerged as a result of the pandemic. Onyx will acquire Positive Adventures' large portfolio of corporate clients, including Fortune 500 companies from across the globe.

Evolving from Positive Adventures founder Ryan Shortill's 20-plus years of experience providing experiential learning, enrichment and leadership training for businesses and educational institutions, Onyx supports domestic and international companies of all sizes as they navigate the new corporate normal and address the need for deeper employee engagement. Shortill, alongside Onyx CEO Melissa Lopez, and chief operating officer Jered Cherry, recognized that the same relationship-building fundamentals they were utilizing in educational and leadership programming were now critical in this new corporate landscape.

"The pandemic not only highlighted the need for deeper employee engagement but it created a new normal, magnifying the need for meaningful relationships and connectivity in the workplace," said Onyx founder, Ryan Shortill. "Cultivating these relationships is something we've been doing for 15 years but a new society and new economy require a new approach. We wanted to create an environment to help companies adapt to the future of the workplace and help not only them, but their employees thrive."

Onyx's corporate offerings combine operational services with a unique learning style designed to grow and inspire teams from within. Its full-service and a-la-carte training and development programs utilize experiential education to expand professional growth. In addition to Onyx's core offerings across team building, training, virtual and corporate retreat programs, the company has expanded its curriculum to specifically address companies' re-emergence to offices and employees' return to in-person work. Onyx offers a variety of experiences that focus on rebuilding corporate culture and team connections, including COVID-conscious group experiences that specifically address and support the re-emergence of companies back in offices and teams.

Under the leadership of Lopez, this new targeted business venture will build off its parent company's mission of uniting communities through experiential learning. With the objective to lend a helping hand as companies and employees navigate this new normal, Onyx aims to relight the spirit in business and rebuild employee trust in institutions.

"As we saw the corporate landscape evolve over the past year, we saw the need for deeper employee engagement that is inclusive and reflective of the changing demographics and lifestyles of employees," said Lopez. "Our new company, Onyx, presents an opportunity to drive the movement towards positive corporate culture and provide a nurturing environment for teams to grow."

