Introducing Park FX200, The Most Advanced AFM for 200 mm Samples from Park Systems

The FX200 features an advanced mechanical structure that ensures a significantly lower noise floor and minimal thermal drift, providing increased stability during measurements. This enhancement promotes greater accuracy and reliable performance over extended operation periods.

With faster Z servo performance, the FX200 enables rapid and precise scanning across large sample areas. Its enhanced high-power sample view with autofocus allows researchers to achieve exceptional clarity and detail in AFM imaging, regardless of sample type or condition.

The FX200 includes several automated features to streamline operations and maximize efficiency. Automatic probe recognition and exchange eliminate manual adjustments, while a reduced laser spot size and automatic alignments improve measurement accuracy and consistency.

Macro optics provides a full 200 mm sample view, allowing comprehensive analysis without the need for stitching multiple images. This capability is enhanced by automatic sequential measurements at predefined coordinates, facilitating efficient data collection across large sample areas.

Park FX200 is designed with user convenience in mind, featuring automatic AFM scan parameter settings. This intuitive interface allows researchers to focus on their scientific objectives rather than instrument configuration, enhancing productivity and workflow efficiency.

Furthermore, its superior performance capabilities make it ideal for a wide range of research and industrial applications, including investigating surface morphology, characterizing mechanical properties, and exploring nanoscale phenomena, delivering reliable results for contemporary scientific endeavors. Representing a significant advancement in AFM technology, Park FX200 offers enhanced precision, automated efficiency, and comprehensive sample visualization.

About Park Systems Corp. (KOSDAQ: 140860)

Park Systems is a world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM), ellipsometry and other nano-metrology systems with a complete range of products for researchers and engineers in the chemistry, materials, physics, life sciences, semiconductor, and data storage industries. Its mission is to enable nanoscale advances for scientists and engineers solving the world's most pressing problems and pushing the boundaries of scientific discoveries and engineering innovations. Customers of Park Systems include most of the world's leading semiconductor companies and national research universities in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Park Systems is a publicly traded corporation on the Korea Stock Exchange (KOSDAQ) with corporate headquarters in Suwon, Korea, and regional headquarters in Santa Clara, Mannheim, Paris, Nottingham, Beijing, Tokyo, Singapore and Bengaluru. To learn more, please visit http://www.parksystems.com.

