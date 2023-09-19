Introducing Power Systems West as the Premier Equipment Dealer for Atlas Copco Power Technique in the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain Regions

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Systems West, a renowned provider of top-tier industrial equipment and solutions, is excited to announce its latest partnership as an authorized Equipment Dealer for Atlas Copco Power Technique. With this exciting collaboration, Power Systems West will bring Atlas Copco Power Technique's cutting-edge equipment and technology to customers across all 5 of its strategically located branches in the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain regions.

Power Systems West's unwavering commitment to distribution and service excellence, combined with Atlas Copco Power Technique's reputation as a global leader in sustainable productivity solutions, promises an unparalleled range of high-performance equipment tailored to meet the specific needs of businesses in diverse industries. This partnership will empower customers to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability to new heights.

"Power Systems West is proud to join forces with Atlas Copco Power Technique, a true pioneer in innovative industrial solutions," said Brad Lyons, President of Power Systems West. "This partnership enables us to round-out our towable generator line-up and continue to build out our rental fleet bringing additional value to our customers. With our strategic presence across the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain regions, and Atlas Copco's innovative line-up of equipment we are confident it will be well received in the marketplace."

As an authorized Equipment Dealer for Atlas Copco Power Technique, Power Systems West will offer a comprehensive range of products; towable tier 4 generators, energy storage systems, pumps, and portable compressors. Power Systems West will be the go-to provider of Aftermarket Parts and Service for these lines. Whether clients are seeking equipment for construction, mining, manufacturing, or other industries, or they are looking to have their product serviced, they can rely on Power Systems West's knowledgeable team to guide them towards the ideal solutions that align with their operational requirements.

"We are excited to welcome Power Systems West into our network of trusted partners," said Matt Le Cornu, Regional Vice President for the Western Region within Atlas Copco Power Technique. "Their extensive industry expertise, coupled with their commitment to customer satisfaction, aligns perfectly with our own values. We are confident that this partnership will provide customers in the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain regions with exceptional equipment options and top-notch service."

Power Systems West's dedication to being a leader in Power Generation over the last 7 decades, our vast customer base, backed by Atlas Copco Power technique's advanced technology, will undoubtedly pave the way for success for businesses throughout the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain regions.

For more information about Power Systems West and its partnership with Atlas Copco Power Technique, please visit www.powersystemswest.com.

About Power Systems West: Since 1955, Power Systems West has been a leading provider of industrial Power Generation equipment and solutions, dedicated to delivering exceptional service and innovative products to customers across the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain regions. As an authorized Kohler Power distributor, Power Systems West offers total system integration from diesel and gaseous generators to transfer switches, switchgear, controls and all related accessories, they ensure every part of your power system is engineered to work together.

About Atlas Copco Power Technique: Atlas Copco Power Technique is a global leader in sustainable productivity solutions, offering a wide range of innovative equipment and services to industries worldwide. With a focus on efficiency, reliability, and environmental responsibility, Atlas Copco Power Technique enables businesses to thrive while minimizing their impact on the environment.

