Power Systems West Announces Strategic Partnership with Noodoe to Pioneer EV Charging Systems Across the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain Regions

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Systems West, a distinguished leader in industrial solutions, is delighted to unveil its dynamic collaboration with Noodoe, marking the entry into the fast-evolving realm of Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems. With a vast territory coverage spanning the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain regions, Power Systems West is poised to leverage its customer service, engineering expertise, and extensive service network to introduce Noodoe's cutting-edge EV charging solutions.

As the automotive landscape rapidly shifts towards electrification, the demand for reliable and efficient EV charging infrastructure has never been more crucial. Power Systems West's strategic alignment with Noodoe positions the company to provide its existing customer base, comprising electrical contractors and end users, with access to world-class products and technology in the EV charging sector.

"We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking journey with Noodoe as we venture into the exciting domain of EV charging systems," said Brad Lyons, President of Power Systems West. "This partnership not only enables us to meet the evolving needs of our customers but also underscores our commitment to delivering value-added solutions. As electrical vehicles become integral to critical commercial and industrial applications, the necessity for robust infrastructure becomes paramount. Power Systems West is dedicated to supporting these projects through distribution and providing unparalleled service to our customers across our expansive territory."

Noodoe, a recognized innovator in EV charging technology, brings to the table a comprehensive range of solutions designed for efficiency, scalability, and user-friendly operation. Power Systems West's extensive footprint across the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain regions ensures that Noodoe's EV charging systems will be readily available to businesses looking to embrace sustainable transportation solutions.

"Teaming up with Power Systems West is a strategic move to expand our reach, expand our customer service and bring Noodoe's state-of-the-art EV charging technology to a broader audience," said John Wang, Founder of Noodoe. "We are confident that Power Systems West's commitment to excellence in customer service and their extensive service network will play a pivotal role in the successful deployment and ongoing support of our EV charging solutions in the Northwest."

This partnership signifies a significant step forward for Power Systems West as it aligns with the evolving needs of the market and supports the growing requirement for robust EV charging infrastructure. "By integrating Noodoe's technology into its portfolio, Power Systems West is poised to become a key player in advancing sustainable power solutions across the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain regions", said Chris Ernst (Director – Client Solutions)

For more information about Power Systems West and its partnership with Noodoe, please visit www.powersystemswest.com.

About Power Systems West: Since 1955, Power Systems West has been a leading provider of industrial Power Generation equipment and solutions, dedicated to delivering exceptional service and innovative products to customers across the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain regions. As an authorized Kohler Power distributor, Power Systems West offers total system integration from diesel and gaseous generators to transfer switches, switchgear, controls and all related accessories, they ensure every part of your power system is engineered to work together. Recently, Power Systems West also announced a full equipment dealership agreement with Atlas Copco Power Technique which brings in another world class partnership in sustainable temporary power solutions and an excellent line of mobile tier 4 diesel generators.

About Noodoe: Innovation has been key to providing Noodoe the opportunity to become the leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, providing scalable and user-friendly solutions for businesses and communities. With a commitment to making EV charging accessible and efficient, Noodoe is at the forefront of driving the future of sustainable transportation.

