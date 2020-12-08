Introducing Reco from Tripadvisor: New platform matches travelers with a personal Trip Designer to simplify vacation planning

NEEDHAM, Mass., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor ®, the world's largest travel platform, today officially unveiled a new trip designing platform called Reco ( helloreco.com ). Reco helps travelers plan unforgettable vacation experiences that are handcrafted by trusted experts who build tailor-made itineraries featuring the best of what a destination has to offer.

To meet the surge in demand for authentic and transformational travel experiences, Reco assembled a highly-curated, qualified and widely-recognized network of more than 300 expert Trip Designers whose expertise spans more than 100 countries. Based on their experience and insights as professional travel advisors, Reco's Trip Designers provide personalized guidance, value and inspiration with special perks and deals - from extra amenities, room upgrades, exclusive access to memorable travel experiences, and much more.

Tripadvisor has introduced Reco at a time when traveler confidence appears to be rising due to recent vaccine news and what the company anticipates will be a surge of travel demand in 2021. According to a recent Tripadvisor U.S. traveler survey1, 80 percent of respondents noted that these developments are making them more comfortable with long-term travel, and, given the impact of the pandemic, 44 percent are more likely to use a travel advisor for a future trip. Moreover, 46 percent are likely to hire a travel advisor to plan and book their next vacation, citing that having someone who has been to their destination before gives them confidence.

"This type of personalized travel service was much needed before the pandemic, and even more so today with so much uncertainty around what's happening on the ground in the destinations we're all dreaming about visiting next," said Brad Soroca, vice president, marketing and general manager, direct-to-consumer. "Considering the impact of the global pandemic, matching travelers with a Trip Designer who has destination-expertise will provide confidence their trip is safer and more enjoyable so they can maximize every second of their next experience. Whether you're looking to plan a breathtaking safari through Botswana's Okavango Delta, a relaxing getaway on a private sailing charter through the French Riviera, or a family getaway to the Caribbean, Reco's Trip Designers deliver personalized, stress-free travel experiences."

How Reco Works

Users simply share details and preferences about their next trip on Reco - such as destinations, travel dates and length, trip type (e.g., solo trip, anniversary or family vacation, etc.), number of travelers and set budget parameters. Immediately, the Reco platform matches users with a selection of Trip Designers that meet their unique needs.

After an initial conversation via messaging within the platform, the user pays a $199 hiring fee for their Trip Designer of choice to begin designing, planning and booking a custom itinerary for a stress-free and highly memorable travel experience. Throughout this process (pre-, during and post-trip), Reco serves as a central communications hub and repository for all important travel documents and confirmations. The Trip Designer remains available to Reco users throughout their trip and can also navigate and help manage any changes or cancellations.

This new desktop and iOS app experience is currently available for U.S. residents. Reco will continue to evolve with additional features, enhancements and partnerships, with expansion into other markets and platform formats, including the Android app, in the coming months.

About Reco

Reco (www.helloreco.com) offers travelers a new way to plan their next trip, with experts who know how to get the most out of every travel moment. Travelers can now take the stress out of travel planning with the help of an expert Trip Designer who knows their destination of interest best. With Reco, expert Trip Designers tell travelers exactly what to expect when they're ready to get out and explore the world. Reco boasts more than 300 Trip Designers on platform and counting, made up of travel advisors and destination experts, whose expertise spans over 100 countries around the world.

Reco, a wholly owned subsidiary brand of Tripadvisor, Inc., is currently available for U.S. residents and is also available as an iOS app.

* Source: SimilarWeb, September 2020

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

1 Survey data based on a Tripadvisor consumer sentiment survey of 600 U.S. based travelers from 11/25/20-12/2/20.

