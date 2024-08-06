INTRODUCING ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S $100M-PLUS, ALL-OUT GLOW-UP OF ALLURE OF THE SEAS

More than 35 ways to dine and drink, resort-style pools, waterslides and more, combined with top destinations, set the stage for the boldest vacations in Europe for summer 2025

MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacationers can mark their calendars for a new way to adventure in Europe when Royal Caribbean International debuts a newly amplified Allure of the Seas in April 2025. The gamechanger is set for a more than $100 million encore of epic proportions that will combine bold experiences and must-see destinations to create Europe's vacation of the summer, from more than 35 ways to dine and drink to new thrills and ways to chill in and by the water, to adventures in Provence (Marseille), France; Florence/Pisa (La Spezia) and Rome, Italy; Palma de Mallorca, Spain, and more. Adventurers can plan to take in Europe from a whole new perspective and book one of Allure's 7-night western Mediterranean vacations from Barcelona, Spain, on Royal Caribbean's website.

Royal Caribbean reveals a first look at the more than $100 million amplification coming to the game-changing Allure of the Seas. The all-out glow-up debuts in April 2025, ahead of Allure’s summer in Europe from Barcelona, Spain. Every type of family and vacationer has in store 35-plus ways to dine and drink, including the recently debuted Pesky Parrot tiki bar, plus new thrills and ways to chill across the 10-story Ultimate Abyss, resort-style pools and more. Pesky Parrot will make its way to the soon-to-be-amplified Allure of the Seas, following a standout debut on Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas. The Caribbean tiki bar serves up fruit-based cocktails made with rum, tequila and gin, alongside frozen drinks and surprises. Perched above the bridge on Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas and the soon-to-be-amplified Allure of the Seas, the Ultimate Panoramic Suites feature 200-degree panoramic views with floor-to-ceiling windows, more than 900 square feet to kick back and a lineup of perks. Highlights include a walk-in closet, living area and exclusive amenities as part of the top Royal Suite Class tier – Star Class – like a dedicated Royal Genie that will personalize the vacation experience.

"From the new Icon and Utopia of the Seas to now the more than $100 million transformation of Allure of the Seas, we've upped the ante threefold on the different ways vacationers can get away and make memories with Royal Caribbean," said Jay Schneider, Chief Product Innovation Officer, Royal Caribbean International. "Allure will be reimagined with the best of Royal Caribbean and what travelers love. Between new favorites, like the Pesky Parrot tiki bar, and experiences that unlock core memories time and time again, from an incredible pool deck to an unmatched combination of thrills and ways to chill, Allure will have even more of everything that makes it a standout favorite."

Between The Pesky Parrot tiki bar, resort-style pools, the 10-story dry slide – the Ultimate Abyss – and more, Royal Caribbean is dialing up Eurotrips for every type of family and vacationer in more ways than one:

All-out Thrill and Chill

All-day Pool Days – Resort-style pools are at the center of the action on the reimagined Caribbean pool deck, alongside a wider variety of seating and shade across casitas, in-pool loungers, daybeds and more. For a laidback adults-only escape, the Solarium introduces new touches, complete with the favorite Samba Grill and dedicated bars.

– Resort-style pools are at the center of the action on the reimagined pool deck, alongside a wider variety of seating and shade across casitas, in-pool loungers, daybeds and more. For a laidback adults-only escape, the Solarium introduces new touches, complete with the favorite Samba Grill and dedicated bars. The Perfect Storm – The multistory trio, the Cyclone and Typhoon racing waterslides and the SuperCell champagne bowl, maxes out on thrill with twists and turns, whether racing friends and family or time.

– The multistory trio, the Cyclone and Typhoon racing waterslides and the SuperCell champagne bowl, maxes out on thrill with twists and turns, whether racing friends and family or time. Splashaway Bay – Pool days: the tots and tweens edition features slides, water cannons, fountains, pools and whirlpools, plus two drench buckets that that make double the splash.

– Pool days: the tots and tweens edition features slides, water cannons, fountains, pools and whirlpools, plus two drench buckets that that make double the splash. The Lime & Coconut – The signature poolside bar, across two locations, serves up its popular classics and twists, live music and all the vibes day and night.

– The signature poolside bar, across two locations, serves up its popular classics and twists, live music and all the vibes day and night. El Loco Fresh – A poolside fiesta of flavors is in store, including tacos, burritos and quesadillas.

Amped-up Flavors and Nights Out

Pesky Parrot – Making its way to Allure following a standout debut on the new Utopia of the Seas , the Caribbean tiki bar serves up fruit-based cocktails made with rum, tequila and gin, alongside frozen drinks and surprises.

– Making its way to following a standout debut on the new , the tiki bar serves up fruit-based cocktails made with rum, tequila and gin, alongside frozen drinks and surprises. Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade – All ages have a seat at the table to catch live games on dozens of TVs, play arcade classics and refuel on tasty bar fare and ice-cold brews.

– All ages have a seat at the table to catch live games on dozens of TVs, play arcade classics and refuel on tasty bar fare and ice-cold brews. The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar – Only on Wonder and Utopia of the Seas today, this hot spot is where Southern comfort food meets Royal Caribbean's hospitality, live country music and more.

Adventures for Everyone

Ultimate Abyss – The adrenaline-pumping experience brings to the table its memorable 10 stories of twists, turns, lights and sounds. Plus, vacationers can cool off their nerves with shaved ice in a variety of flavors – the latest addition to Wipe Out Bar's menu.

– The adrenaline-pumping experience brings to the table its memorable 10 stories of twists, turns, lights and sounds. Plus, vacationers can cool off their nerves with in a variety of flavors – the latest addition to menu. Royal Escape Room – Apollo 18: Lunar Landing – The latest of the Royal Escape Room lineup puts families and friends in the hot seat of the command center – in 1973 – as they look for clues and solve complex puzzles to land Apollo 18 on the moon before time runs out.

– The latest of the Royal Escape Room lineup puts families and friends in the hot seat of the command center – in 1973 – as they look for clues and solve complex puzzles to land Apollo 18 on the moon before time runs out. Laser Tag – The Studio B ice rink transforms into a glow-in-the-dark laser tag arena for vacationers to challenge each other and go head-to-head in Battle for Planet Z.

– The Studio B ice rink transforms into a glow-in-the-dark laser tag arena for vacationers to challenge each other and go head-to-head in Battle for Planet Z. Adventure Ocean – Kids can choose their own immersive adventures across a new layout. Highlights include climbable creations at Play Place, the AO Theater, hands-on art, science and tech at Workshop; physical, interactive games at Arena; the Hangout; plus dedicated programs to engage all the senses for babies and younger kids.

– Kids can choose their own immersive adventures across a new layout. Highlights include climbable creations at Play Place, the AO Theater, hands-on art, science and tech at Workshop; physical, interactive games at Arena; the Hangout; plus dedicated programs to engage all the senses for babies and younger kids. Social298 – A 360-degree transformation of the teen spaces boasts video games, music, movies and plenty of ways to kick back with new friends.

Plus the addition of the new Ultimate Panoramic Suites above Allure's bridge, with 200-degree ocean views, the upcoming experiences join a lineup of returning favorites, too. On deck is everything from Royal Caribbean's signature show-stopping entertainment across air, ice, water and stage; and thrills like rock climbing and FlowRider surf simulators to hot spots for vibes and bites such as Schooner Bar, the Bow & Stern English pub, Italian classics at Giovanni's Table, American steakhouse Chops Grille; and more.

Following the success of the amplified Oasis of the Seas in 2019, Allure is the latest in the game-changing Oasis Class to be reimagined as part of Royal Caribbean's Royal Amplified program, which was first introduced in 2018.

Allure will be one of six bold Royal Caribbean vacations sailing from five destinations in Europe for summer 2025 before heading to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in November 2025. Vacationers looking to get away to the tropics can choose from a lineup of 6- to 8-night vacations to the eastern Caribbean and The Bahamas, and set their sights on destinations and experiences like the award-winning Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in Nassau, The Bahamas, opening in late 2025.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and private destinations revolutionize vacations with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 21 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line's top-rated private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visiting www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to book, vacationers can visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com, call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN or contact their travel advisor.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean International