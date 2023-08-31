Introducing SafeUTM: The Free Version of New NGFW

News provided by

SafeUTM

31 Aug, 2023, 01:00 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeUTM, a new product with a revolutionary approach and a new player in the network security field of MEA market, an NGFW introduced by SafeDNS - leader in cloud content filtering with active presence in the markets of the US and Europe since 2012, is thrilled to announce the release of its Free Tier! This new offering allows users to experience the full functionality of our product without any restrictions.

With the Free Tier users will have access to all the features and capabilities that have made our product a game-changer in the cybersecurity industry. Whether it's protecting networks from cyber threats, managing user access, or monitoring network traffic, SafeUTM Free Tier provides an unparalleled level of security for businesses and individuals alike.

Note that the license includes only 5 users, each of whom can connect up to 5 devices. This ensures that small businesses and individuals can benefit from the product without any extra costs. With Free Tier only basic support is available.

With Free Tier only basic support is available, but if you want to get premium support with a Service Level Agreement (SLA) for a response time of 3 minutes, you can upgrade the tier at any time. By providing unrestricted access to all product functionality.

By providing unrestricted access to all product functionality, we aim to empower businesses and individuals to take control of their cybersecurity without breaking the bank. We believe that everyone deserves the highest level of protection, regardless of their budget. 

SafeUTM's Free Tier is now available on our website. Users can simply visit https://safeutm.com/products?utm_source=press&utm_campaign=freetier to get started and experience the power of SafeUTM firsthand.

SOURCE SafeUTM

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.