Introducing Seattle Business magazine's Skyline Awards to recognize top commercial real estate projects

SEATTLE, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle Business magazine is producing a new awards program to recognize the innovative projects and the companies and people behind them that are driving unprecedented growth across the Puget Sound region. The region is on track to add 6.4 million square feet of office space this year alone, according to Commercial Café.

The program will recognize the projects created by our region's top developers, brokerages, architecture firms, contractors and others in several categories, including office, warehouse, retail, nonprofit and multi-family developments of the year, as well as honoring one individual who's made a significant impact on the region's skyline.

A panel of judges from the commercial real estate community will judge all nominations. Winning projects will be selected based on their impact on the region and industry. To be eligible, projects must have broken ground, been under construction or completed in 2018 or 2019.

Finalists will be featured in the September issue of Seattle Business magazine and recognized at the Skyline Awards gala in August 2019. Nominate your project or a dynamic project you know about that's shaping our community by filling out the online entry form at seattlebusinessmag.com. Nomination deadline is May 20, 2019.

The Skyline Awards are supported by presenting sponsor Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt and signature sponsor Bader Martin.

AWARDS CATEGORIES

1. Office Development of the Year

2. Hospitality & Entertainment Development of the Year

3. Nonprofit Development of the Year

4. Warehouse Development of the Year

5. Retail Development of the Year

6. Apartment Development of the Year

7. Commercial Space Buildout of the Year

8. Public/Civic Education Development of the Year

9. Developer of the Year



