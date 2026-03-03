Introducing Seeq Intelligence: Bridging Industrial AI and Human Expertise for Smarter Operational Decisions

SEATTLE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeq, a global leader in Industrial AI, today unveiled Seeq Intelligence, ushering in the era of intelligence-led operations. Seeq Intelligence creates comprehensive, AI-driven decision intelligence that infuses confidence, clarity, and velocity into every operational decision, unlocking breakthrough operational and business performance at enterprise scale.

Industrial organizations face growing complexity, increasing talent loss, and critical expertise that is locked in siloed systems and individual experience, making it more challenging to improve performance, create consistency, and build competitive advantage.

Seeq Intelligence empowers organizations to make decisions at the speed and scale needed to accelerate and sustain advantage. By applying advanced AI to contextualized real-time operational data, institutional knowledge, domain expertise, prior actions, and decision history, Seeq Intelligence creates a powerful engine for high velocity decisions that drive measurable gains in efficiency, margins, and sustainable performance.

Designed to amplify the creativity and intuition of subject matter experts and infuse that invaluable—and previously impossible to scale—expertise into an organization's operational DNA, Seeq Intelligence becomes a driver of transformation. It surfaces unseen opportunities, elevates high-impact decisions, and guides actions that improve daily execution and strategic long-term outcomes. By creating a comprehensive and connected view of manufacturing operations, enriched with accumulated experience, Seeq Intelligence becomes a continuously evolving system of learning and improvement, helping teams address current and future challenges, driving more confident decisions at every level of the enterprise.

Seeq Intelligence introduces advanced agentic AI capabilities to operational decision-making, including:

Agent Q , a premium natural language, domain–aware AI analyst that delivers rapid, comprehensive decision intelligence, which deepens operational understanding, answers complex questions, reveals hidden insights, and unlocks operational and business breakthroughs. It quickly assembles diverse, unstructured information and expertise—historical operational events, prior analyses, past actions, documents, and know–how—into coherent investigations, traceable intelligence, and prioritized recommended actions.

, a premium natural language, domain–aware AI analyst that delivers rapid, comprehensive decision intelligence, which deepens operational understanding, answers complex questions, reveals hidden insights, and unlocks operational and business breakthroughs. It quickly assembles diverse, unstructured information and expertise—historical operational events, prior analyses, past actions, documents, and know–how—into coherent investigations, traceable intelligence, and prioritized recommended actions. Build Your Own Agent , which allows Seeq users to create custom AI agents that execute multistep workflows on demand, or on schedules and triggers, by orchestrating data retrieval, analytics, and reporting steps to produce repeatable outputs such as reports, summaries, and automated actions.

, which allows Seeq users to create custom AI agents that execute multistep workflows on demand, or on schedules and triggers, by orchestrating data retrieval, analytics, and reporting steps to produce repeatable outputs such as reports, summaries, and automated actions. Agent Extensibility , which enables secure agent-to-agent connections between Seeq AI agents and customer systems and information. This allows users to not only retrieve additional, highly relevant, and up-to–date context—such as recent data windows or work orders—but also to initiate workflows and automate actions across those systems. By providing richer context and enabling closed-loop automation directly within the Seeq interface, Agent Extensibility reduces context switching and supports faster, more comprehensive decision making.

, which enables secure agent-to-agent connections between Seeq AI agents and customer systems and information. This allows users to not only retrieve additional, highly relevant, and up-to–date context—such as recent data windows or work orders—but also to initiate workflows and automate actions across those systems. By providing richer context and enabling closed-loop automation directly within the Seeq interface, Agent Extensibility reduces context switching and supports faster, more comprehensive decision making. Document Access that enables the extraction and synthesis of information from unstructured and semi–structured documents into actionable and contextualized intelligence. It searches, reads, contextualizes, and interprets documentation to support Q&A and produces summaries of procedures, reports, manuals, and past analyses.

"Seeq Intelligence represents a step change in how industrial companies create value," said Mark Derbecker, Chief Product Officer at Seeq. "By synthesizing context, history, and irreplaceable domain expertise with patented advanced AI, we're giving organizations a continuously learning system that sharpens decision making and accelerates operational transformation. It's about helping customers compete — and win — in a world where speed, insight, and adaptability define future leaders."

"Seeq Intelligence is a notable step forward in the fast-moving Industrial AI ecosystem," said Matthew Littlefield, President and Research Lead at LNS Research. "Agent Q can reach across the broad stack of operational technologies, incorporate the expertise and context contained in Seeq, and provide the agentic layer needed to change the speed, quality, and strategic priority of decisions."

Seeq Intelligence includes all capabilities in the Seeq Enterprise package, with the addition of the new agent capabilities, and is available now.

To learn more about Seeq Intelligence, visit www.seeq.com or contact Seeq to schedule a demonstration.

About Seeq

Seeq, a global leader in Industrial AI, delivers a self-service platform with capabilities spanning from advanced analytics to enterprise-level decision intelligence. Seeq's approach—human expertise, amplified by AI—powers real transformation at many of the largest, most innovative companies in industry verticals like oil & gas, specialty chemicals, pharma & life sciences, semiconductors, mining, and many more. Seeq enables leaders to drive meaningful, enterprise-wide change in operational efficiency, sustainability, human productivity, and profitability. Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees around the globe. To learn more about Seeq, visit www.seeq.com.

Media Contact:

Sydney Deters

206.801.9339

[email protected]

SOURCE Seeq Corporation