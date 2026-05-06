Philips Hue and Philips Smart Lighting connected by WiZ introduce Sports Live, a new software experience for immersive at-home sports viewing

Sports Live uses live match data to trigger real-time smart lighting effects for goals, yellow cards and red cards

Easy setup and personalized team-color lighting help fans bring the energy of Championship 2026 into the home

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips Hue and Philips Smart Lighting connected by WiZ, part of Signify, the world leader in lighting, have announced the launch of Sports Live, new software available in time for Championship 2026.

Sports Live uses live match data to trigger real-time lighting effects for key moments such as goals, red cards and yellow cards, extending the action beyond the screen and into the home. Easy to set up and arriving in time for the world's biggest soccer event of the year, Sports Live makes watching soccer at home feel more immersive than ever.

Introducing Sports Live: Smart lighting driven by live sports data, bringing real-time match moments to life at home.

Real-Time Match Sync, Powered by Live Data

As key moments happen — from goals to cards — lighting effects are triggered instantly, bringing the pace and intensity of the match into the room.1

Designed for live viewing, the system allows users to fine-tune timing to account for minor broadcast delays. If users choose to pause the action, lighting effects are also paused and, upon resuming, sync to current live match events for a consistent and accurate real-time experience.

Powered by an integrated live sports data API2, Sports Live connects Philips Hue and Philips Smart Lighting, connected by WiZ, home lighting systems to key match events.

During quieter periods of play, the action remains engaging as home lighting systems intelligently adapt to the game state, displaying a favorite team's color, the leading team's color, or a warm white when the score is tied, creating a consistently personalized viewing experience.

Simple Set Up, Seamless Sync

Designed for quick setup in just a few minutes, users simply select a preferred team and assign compatible color-capable lights, and the system automatically connects to live match data.

Philips Hue app: uses the Philips Hue Bridge to connect any supported smart lights to the Sports Live software and kick-start real-time connectivity. Utilizing the connected ecosystem, the experience scales effortlessly from a single room to a full zone of the home, depending on the user's setup.

WiZ app, for Philips Smart Lighting and all "Connected by WiZ" products: Sports Live operates through a Wi-Fi-based setup, designed for accessibility and personalization without the need of a Bridge. The system supports an unlimited number of lights, allowing you to scale your entertainment setup without limitations.

Shining A Light on At-home Entertainment

Sports Live builds on the Philips Hue and Philips Smart Lighting, connected by WiZ, entertainment ecosystems to create immersive ways to experience content at home. There is no need for additional syncing hardware, including HDMI devices, and the software complements existing features like Hue Sync or WiZ Sync with TV, offering greater flexibility in customizing at-home entertainment setups.

John Smith, business leader, Connected Lighting, said: "With Sports Live, we're moving beyond the traditional screen-based sync offering, broadening the role of smart lighting in at-home sports entertainment. By using live match data to trigger lighting in real time, we're creating a new level of precision and immersion in how fans experience sports at home, making every match a truly memorable occasion."

Availability

Sports Live will begin rolling out in May with in-app communication and feature visibility, followed by a full release in June 2026, aligned with the start of the tournament.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers. We proudly bring to market the world's best lighting brands, from Signify, Philips, Philips Hue, Signify Interact, Philips Dynalite, Color Kinetics and many more. Our advanced products, connected systems and services unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees, and a presence in over 70 markets. We are in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, earned a CDP 'A' score for climate performance and transparency and hold the EcoVadis Platinum rating.

News and updates from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

1 Contains flickering lights that may affect people with photosensitive epilepsy or other light sensitivities. Please use caution and stop use immediately if symptoms occur.

2 Sports Live is powered by third-party match data, therefore, it may not always be available or work as expected, and the experience may vary at times. Availability and performance cannot be guaranteed.

SOURCE Signify